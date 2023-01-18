JETT: The Far Shore Will Get A New Campaign In Two Weeks Experience an entirely new storyline as JETT: The Far Shore + Given Time will be coming out at the end of the month.

Indie publisher Superbrothers and developer Pine Scented confirmed this week that JETT: The Far Shore will be getting new content added this month. The new content is being called JETT: The Far Shore + Given Time and will add a new storyline to the game that picks up three years after the primary story is over. You'll have new challenges and levels to explore, along with an interesting plot that capitalizes on what you've already seen. The game will be released on January 31st, 2023.

"JETT: The Far Shore invites you on an interstellar trip to carve out a future for a people haunted by oblivion in this cinematic action adventure. As a scout and 'anchorite' Mei, be the first to deploy to a mythic ocean planet. Take the helm of a 'Jett' and explore a vast unknown – skim low over waves, roar up pristine coastlines and carve through otherworldly woods. Adapt to an intricate, systemic open world and persevere through adversity alongside an intimate ensemble in this story of courage, wonder, and regret. Embark on an exploratory single-player adventure presented in five captivating acts encompassing monumental moments, laid-back exploration, occasional white-knuckle action, moments of heartfelt companionship, and a helping of existential dread."

"Deploy to the surface of a mythic ocean planet: skim up undiscovered coastlines, inspect indigenous flora and fauna, adapt to new perils, and problem-solve tough obstacles using your Jett's array of scientific tools. Investigate the source of 'the hymnwave,' an interstellar invitation that propelled a people to look beyond their troubled skies and across the sea of stars, for salvation. Rendezvous at 'Ground Control' and get to know fellow scouts in relaxed first-person sequences as the scouts struggle together to "satisfy 'Jao's directives'" and acquit themselves with honor. Endure hardships, evade pursuers, and grapple with massive 'kolos' creatures by out-pacing or out-smarting adversaries and navigating hazards. Delve deeper to explore an expansive, mysterious world where the open-world immersive sim elements linger on the horizon."