Jotunnslayer: Hordes Of Hel Releases Holiday Demo Update

Jotunnslayer: Hordes Of Hel has a new update out for their free Steam demo, serving as a holiday treat ahead of the game's launch

Indie game developers Games Farm and ARTillery, with publisher Grindstone, have given the demo for Jotunnslayer: Hordes of Hel a quick update. Available now until January 7, 2025, this demo brings back the Revenant character and Loki skill type, which were previously available during October's Steam Next Fest. The demo will give you a chance to try the game out ahead of the Early Access release date, currently set for January 21, 2025. Enjoy the free demo while you can!

Jotunnslayer: Hordes of Hel

Jotunnslayer: Hordes of Hel is a gripping roguelike horde arena survival game with top-notch graphics. Choose one of the damned heroes and attempt to pass the gods' test by fighting your way through waves of mythical adversaries. If you succeed in all the trials, you will become the chosen Jotunnslayer. Engage in adrenaline-fueled battles, fighting off endless waves of enemies as you strive to survive. Complete various objectives, defeat the final boss, and earn the ultimate prizes.

Take on challenging missions during each run to test your skills and enrich your journey through the Nine Worlds. These quests may involve completing specific objectives or overcoming additional obstacles as you battle relentless enemies on your way to the final challenge. Improve your abilities with meta-progression systems that offer unlockable perks, in-game skills, or upgrades. As you progress further, you'll gain access to new abilities, weapons, and bonuses that allow you to customize your playstyle and improve your chances of survival.

Select from a roster of diverse characters, each equipped with unique skills, abilities, and weapons. Mix and match combinations to refine your builds and overcome the many challenges posed by the Hordes of Hel. Face a variety of increasingly challenging Boss enemies as you progress through the game. Outmaneuver and defeat these formidable foes using the environment, your skills, and abilities to gain an advantage and achieve victory.

