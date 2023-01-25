Jumbo Airport Story Coming To Nintendo Switch In February Have you ever wanted to run your own international airport? Well, now you can, as Jumbo Airport Story comes to Nintendo Switch next week.

Indie developer and publisher Kairosoft Co. revealed this week that their upcoming game Jumbo Airport Story is headed to the Nintendo Switch next week. The game looks like a classic SNES title with a bit of the original Theme Park thrown into the mix; only you'll be running an airport how you see fit. Get your planes going on time while also making sure you get everyone through security, fed, and entertained before they take off. All with a cute look that will definitely give you retro game vibes. You can check out the latest trailer down at the bottom, as the game is set to be released on February 2nd, 2023.

"Make your fledgling airport into a world-famous international landmark jam-packed with entertainment in Jumbo Airport Story! First, build facilities such as Bistros and Bookstores to make visitors comfortable. Satisfied customers make your airport more popular and will attract even more visitors! But the bigger your airport gets, the more tired visitors will be from walking around… Still, never fear! Simply place seating like Benches and Sofas near facilities, and visitors will be able to rest up. Oh, and don't forget Plants to soothe sore eyes! Seeing nature is especially important in places like airports, don't you think? So add some greenery to your airport scenery!"

"Keep on truckin' until you can hold fairs and make your airport even livelier! You may even get some new visitors?! Make enough money to buy your own airliners and devise flight plans. Before long, you'll be setting up regular flights! Sign contracts with foreign airline companies and make your airport a global player! Build up friendships with foreign cities and attract people from all over the world! So what are you waiting for? Help passengers travel the world and live out their dreams today!"