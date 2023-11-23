Posted in: Frontier Developments, Games, Jurassic World Evolution, Video Games | Tagged: jurassic world, Jurassic World Evolution 2

Jurassic World Evolution 2 Reveals Cretaceous Predator Pack DLC

Frontier Developments have revealed a new DLC pack on the way to Jurassic World Evolution 2 with the Cretaceous Predator Pack.

DLC includes four new dinosaurs, with species like Gigantoraptor and Utahraptor.

Tarbosaurus featured from Netflix's Camp Cretaceous: Hidden Adventure.

Free update adds new dinosaur variants, decorations, and Sandbox mode layouts.

Frontier Developments has revealed a new DLC pack coming to Jurassic World Evolution 2 in the form of the Cretaceous Predator Pack. This particular DLC will add four new species of dinosaurs to their individual parks, giving players something awesome to show off that will also be highly dangerous, considering they're all voracious carnivores. Guests will be delighted and frightened to see them as they hunt for their next meal… which might be them. We have more info from the devs as well as images of them all, as the pack will be released on November 30 for PC and consoles.

"Gigantoraptor, whose name means 'giant thief,' is the largest Oviraptorsaur to hail from the Late Cretaceous period. With its impressive coat of feathers and slender, agile legs, the Gigantoraptor can maintain its speed for extended lengths of time as it chases down its prey. Instantly recognizable from its distinctive narrow hump, Concavenator takes its name from its unique spinal shape, formed by two large vertebrae. Concavenator's aerodynamic profile makes this fierce and fast hunter an exciting addition to any park."

"Utahraptor, one of the largest dromaeosaurs ever discovered, is an intelligent and ruthless predator that cuts an intimidating figure. Hailing from the rocky landscapes of Utah, its stunning feather coat and scythe-like claws will stop any prey in its tracks. Players can also introduce the gargantuan hunter, Tarbosaurus, to their parks. Inspired by the Universal Pictures, Amblin Entertainment, and DreamWorks Animation interactive special on Netflix, Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Hidden Adventure, this unique Tyrannosaurine theropod will need a secure enclosure to protect guests from its powerful jaws."

"The new PDLC pack arrives alongside an exciting free update offering all existing players a range of new features and enhancements. The update brings five new variants for existing dinosaur species, including Brachiosaurus (Jurassic Park III), Pteranodon (Jurassic Park III), and Allosaurus (Jurassic World Dominion), as well as new decorations, pre-built layouts for Sandbox mode, and much more."

