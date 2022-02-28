Jurassic World Evolution 2 Will Add The Camp Cretaceous

Frontier Developments has announced a brand new DLC on the way for Jurassic World Evolution 2 as we're getting Camp Cretaceous. This brand new DLC pack will bring with it a ton of content that will have a number of additions from the Cretaceous period. Not to mention lots of content for the park to bring in new visitors. The pack will include several prehistoric species available to add to the parks, including two entirely new dinosaurs, two special variants for existing species, and eight new skins. We have more info below as the pack will be released on March 8th for $10.

One of Dr. Henry Wu's first hybrid creations, the Scorpios rex, is a fearsome carnivore. Blood-red eyes, charcoal-black scales, prominent spikes, and jagged, uneven teeth characterize this impressive species. Known for its aggressive nature, it was originally deemed unfit for display to guests and is bound to draw in the crowds. Named for the single crest adorning its skull, the Monolophosaurus is a medium-sized carnivore from the mid-Jurassic period with razor-sharp teeth and claws. The Monolophosaurus' crest helps intensify its loud roars, aiding in communication. These new species, with their own dynamic behaviors and needs, bring exciting new challenges to players' parks.

Also arriving with the pack are two captivating herbivore variants, which fans of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous will no doubt be familiar with: the Ouranosaurus, a peaceful, herd-dwelling herbivore with characteristic tall spines that are sure to capture the attention of park guests, and the Kentrosaurus, whose lethal-looking spikes are used only to defend this otherwise peaceful dinosaur. Accompanying these majestic marvels are eight mesmerising new dinosaur skins, allowing players to bring Bumpy the Ankylosaurus, Toro the Carnotaurus, Big Eatie the Tyrannosaurus rex, plus Baryonyx trio Grim, Limbo and Chaos, to life in their parks. In addition, the Jurassic World Evolution 2: Camp Cretaceous Dinosaur Pack will introduce two entrancing glow-in-the-dark skins inspired by the Parasaurolophus Lux.