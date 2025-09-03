Posted in: Frontier Developments, Games, Video Games | Tagged:

Jurassic World Evolution 3 Reveals The Tropeognathus

Jurassic World Evolution 3 has revealed another new addition to the game, as you'll be able to showcase the Tropeognathus

Release date announced: Jurassic World Evolution 3 launches on October 21, 2025.

Manage, breed, and nurture over 80 prehistoric species, including dinosaurs and new pterosaurs.

Build parks with advanced creative tools, modular scenery, and interactive guest attractions.

Frontier Developments released another video this week for Jurassic World Evolution 3, as we got a good look at the Tropeognathus as a park attraction. As you can see here, this is a form of pterosaur that has a specfic impressive wingspan and a crested beak that looks like it can break bones. Enjoy checking the new creature out in the latest video here as the game will be released on October 21, 2025.

Jurassic World Evolution 3

The next entry in the award-winning series, Jurassic World Evolution 3 puts you in control of building and running your very own Jurassic World. Help life find a way by synthesising, breeding, and nurturing prehistoric species. Manage each species and allow them to thrive, while helping your dinosaurs raise families and pass their genes onto future generations. Create incredible havens for your dinosaurs to help them flourish, build exciting new attractions to amaze guests, and maintain control when disaster inevitably strikes.

With over 80 awe-inspiring pre-historic species, 75 of which allow you to manage, breed and nurture families of dinosaurs across entire generations. Rear them from playful juveniles into awe-inspiring adults, each with distinct female, male, and juvenile variants. Park guests will marvel as these majestic creatures socialise and react to the vibrant world around them. Manage unique social needs and observe brand new behaviours, with semi-aquatic dinosaurs venturing into deep water and pterosaurs walking on land.

Create jaw-dropping parks with new creative tools never before seen in the Jurassic World Evolution series! From groundbreaking terrain editing to modular scenery customisation – build and tweak every aspect of your park from the ground up. Build your sites with naturalistic enclosures using steep slopes and scenery, introduce stunning new attractions such as the Balloon Tour, a close-up attraction that lets guests see and touch prehistoric animals with the Dinosaur Encounter, and more!

