Jurassic World Evolution 3 Shows How To Make The Park Your Own

Check out the latest developer video for Jurassic World Evolution 3, as the team provdes you the tolls to really make the park your own

Article Summary Jurassic World Evolution 3 launches October 21, 2025 for PC and consoles with major new features.

Design stunning dinosaur parks using advanced terrain editing and modular scenery customization tools.

Manage over 80 prehistoric species and breed dinosaurs across multiple generations with unique behaviors.

Create exciting new attractions like Balloon Tours and Dinosaur Encounters to thrill park guests.

Frontier Developments has revealed another aspect of Jurassic World Evolution 3, as they delve more into the concept of park design. This latest video, which we have for you above, showcases all of ther tools at your disposal when it comes to designing your own dinosaur park, as they teach you briefly how to mold the land and lakes to create perfect environments, both for the creatures on display and for those visiting the park. You can make all sorts of biomes and vistas with all sorts of assets, as long as you have the budget for it. Enjoy the video as the game is still set to be released on PC and consoles on October 21, 2025.

Jurassic World Evolution 3

The next entry in the award-winning series, Jurassic World Evolution 3 puts you in control of building and running your very own Jurassic World. Help life find a way by synthesising, breeding, and nurturing prehistoric species. Manage each species and allow them to thrive, while helping your dinosaurs raise families and pass their genes onto future generations. Create incredible havens for your dinosaurs to help them flourish, build exciting new attractions to amaze guests, and maintain control when disaster inevitably strikes.

With over 80 awe-inspiring pre-historic species, 75 of which allow you to manage, breed and nurture families of dinosaurs across entire generations. Rear them from playful juveniles into awe-inspiring adults, each with distinct female, male, and juvenile variants. Park guests will marvel as these majestic creatures socialise and react to the vibrant world around them. Manage unique social needs and observe brand new behaviours, with semi-aquatic dinosaurs venturing into deep water and pterosaurs walking on land.

Create jaw-dropping parks with new creative tools never before seen in the Jurassic World Evolution series! From groundbreaking terrain editing to modular scenery customisation – build and tweak every aspect of your park from the ground up. Build your sites with naturalistic enclosures using steep slopes and scenery, introduce stunning new attractions such as the Balloon Tour, a close-up attraction that let guests see and touch prehistoric animals with the Dinosaur Encounter and more!

