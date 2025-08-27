Posted in: Frontier Developments, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: jurassic park, jurassic world, Jurassic World Evolution 3

Jurassic World Evolution 3 Shows Off The New Theme Park Database

Check out the latest video for Jurassic World Evolution 3, as the team show off all the database designs you can turn the park into

Article Summary Jurassic World Evolution 3 reveals new theme park database and design customization features.

Build and manage your own Jurassic World, synthesizing and nurturing prehistoric species.

Over 80 dinosaur species available, each with unique life stages, behaviors, and social needs.

Innovative creative tools let players customize terrain, attractions, and share park designs.

Frontier Developments released another video this week for Jurassic World Evolution 3, as we get a better look at all of the park designs at your disposal. Its not all about making dinosaurs for display, it's also about making the guests feel welcome and entertained. So this video shows off everything you can do with the design of the park that will make the guests feel like they're somewhere special. Wht's more, you can design you own looks and share them for others to use in case you come up with a design that rocks. Enjoy the video as the game will be released on PC and consoles on October 21, 2025.

Jurassic World Evolution 3

The next entry in the award-winning series, Jurassic World Evolution 3 puts you in control of building and running your very own Jurassic World. Help life find a way by synthesising, breeding, and nurturing prehistoric species. Manage each species and allow them to thrive, while helping your dinosaurs raise families and pass their genes onto future generations. Create incredible havens for your dinosaurs to help them flourish, build exciting new attractions to amaze guests, and maintain control when disaster inevitably strikes.

With over 80 awe-inspiring pre-historic species, 75 of which allow you to manage, breed and nurture families of dinosaurs across entire generations. Rear them from playful juveniles into awe-inspiring adults, each with distinct female, male, and juvenile variants. Park guests will marvel as these majestic creatures socialise and react to the vibrant world around them. Manage unique social needs and observe brand new behaviours, with semi-aquatic dinosaurs venturing into deep water and pterosaurs walking on land.

Create jaw-dropping parks with new creative tools never before seen in the Jurassic World Evolution series! From groundbreaking terrain editing to modular scenery customisation – build and tweak every aspect of your park from the ground up. Build your sites with naturalistic enclosures using steep slopes and scenery, introduce stunning new attractions such as the Balloon Tour, a close-up attraction that let guests see and touch prehistoric animals with the Dinosaur Encounter and more!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!