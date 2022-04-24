Just Shapes & Beats Will Come To Xbox In Late May

Berzerk Studios have finally answered the requests of fans as they will be releasing Just Shapes & Beats onto Xbox consoles this May. After having requests for over three years to bring it over, players will be able to experience everything about the game that's been released so far. Along with a story mode that can be played solo or co-op, the game also has a ton of online features such as a challenge mode and a party mode, and includes 4-player games both locally and online. The game will release for Xbox consoles on May 31st, 2022.

Just Shapes & Beats is a chaotic co-op musical bullet-hell based on three simple things: avoid Shapes, move to the kick-ass Beats, and die, repeatedly. It's a new spin on the SHMUP genre, adding a layer of cooperation that's at the core of the game: because everything is better with friends. Play alone or with up to four players, local or online, through the game's Story Mode or Challenge Runs.

Gather up your squad and play up to 4 player co-op, drop-in drop-out, either all on your couch for a house party, or an online party! Don't have/like your friends? WE GOTCHU MY DUDES, make new or BETTER friends by playing a few quick online challenge runs. Let us pick your new best buds for the next hours; strangers are just friends you haven't met yet. Kind of a lone wolf, back hurts from carrying people, would rather play with yourself? Do it, the game is just as fun, just a different experience waiting for you; ain't nobody judging here yo.

We have many different game experiences to offer! Story mode helps you learn the ropes with our intermediate-ish tracks and the optional Casual mode. When you think you're ready, Challenge Runs is where you get to prove yourself: get judged on your skills by playing through randomly picked tracks. Need some kind of training montage to get better? Rip off your sleeves and practice the tracks you're struggling to master in the Playlist.