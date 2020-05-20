Justin Thomas & The Miz Talk Shop About PGA Tour 2K21

2K Games are pulling out some favors to promote their next game as PGA Tour 2K21 is getting some promotional help from the WWE. This week the company released a video showing off The Miz chatting with the game's cover athlete Justin Thomas, as they chat a bit about golf and the game in general. You can check out the video below as well as a new list of features from 2K about the game before its released on August 21st.
- ALL-NEW PGA TOUR CAREER MODE:Prove you've got what it takes to become FedExCup Champion. Take on PGA Tour 2K21 Pros during your very own career, earning rewards and gear along the way.
- PGA TOUR PROS AND NEW COURSES: Play against Justin Thomas and 11 top pros on stunning, real-life courses including TPC Sawgrass, East Lake Golf Club, and more.
- BUILD YOUR MYPLAYER & DREAM COURSE: Create and personalize your MyPLAYER with equipment and apparel from brands you love. Design your ultimate course with 1,000s of custom options.
- DOMINATE THE GREEN AT ANY SKILL LEVEL: Rookies can take advantage of real-time tutorials, tips and shot suggestions. Already a pro? Master your game with Pro Vision, Distance Control, Putt Preview, and other innovations.
- GET THE PARTY STARTED: Hit the links with friends by playing local and online matches, including Alt-Shot, Stroke Play, Skins and 4-Player Scramble.
- MAKE YOUR OWN RULES: Command your Clubhouse with Online Societies. Run full seasons and tournaments and earn bragging rights on the course. Create entry rules and requirements as well as handicap and event settings.
- THE MOST REALISTIC COURSES EVER: Real-world scanning brings the fairway, green, bunkers, trees, lakes and ponds to life! True-to-form PGA Tour broadcast presentation features slick graphics, dynamic cut-scenes and a seamless replay system, all anchored by the play-by-play commentary of Luke Elvy and Rich Beem.