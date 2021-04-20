Justin Wack And The Big Time Hack Coming To Steam In Q4 Of 2021
Warm Kitten, an independent video game developer based in Stockholm, Sweden, has announced that their upcoming point-and-click adventure game, Justin Wack and the Big Time Hack, will be released onto the Steam Store in the fourth quarter of 2021! A demo version of the game is currently available for Windows and Mac interfaces, as well, with further platforms including Linux, Android, and iOS in the potential works.
In this game, you take the role of three player characters on an extra-temporal journey to connect lost lovers with the help of a time machine, and trying to avoid robots hellbent on removing you from the timeline entirely. According to the press release by Warm Kitten, "Justin Wack and the Big Time Hack was originally funded on Kickstarter raising $32k due to the support of 469 backers, including Ron Gilbert (the creator of the genre) himself."
- An intuitive point-and-click interface
- Three playable characters
- Puzzles based on logic with a wacky edge
- Sleek animations and voice acting
If you're interested in playing the game, you're in luck! A demo version is available on Steam for those playing on Windows or Mac devices. You can find this demo for either kind of device on the Steam Store by clicking here. Additionally, if you wish to check out Warm Kitten's website, you may do so by visiting it via this link.