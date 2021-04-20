Justin Wack And The Big Time Hack Coming To Steam In Q4 Of 2021

Warm Kitten, an independent video game developer based in Stockholm, Sweden, has announced that their upcoming point-and-click adventure game, Justin Wack and the Big Time Hack, will be released onto the Steam Store in the fourth quarter of 2021! A demo version of the game is currently available for Windows and Mac interfaces, as well, with further platforms including Linux, Android, and iOS in the potential works.

In this game, you take the role of three player characters on an extra-temporal journey to connect lost lovers with the help of a time machine, and trying to avoid robots hellbent on removing you from the timeline entirely. According to the press release by Warm Kitten, "Justin Wack and the Big Time Hack was originally funded on Kickstarter raising $32k due to the support of 469 backers, including Ron Gilbert (the creator of the genre) himself."

You can find the trailer for this game within the YouTube video below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Justin Wack and the Big Time Hack – Teaser Trailer (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oDLLRgTllUE)

Some key features for this indie game include:

An intuitive point-and-click interface

Three playable characters

Puzzles based on logic with a wacky edge

Sleek animations and voice acting

If you're interested in playing the game, you're in luck! A demo version is available on Steam for those playing on Windows or Mac devices. You can find this demo for either kind of device on the Steam Store by clicking here. Additionally, if you wish to check out Warm Kitten's website, you may do so by visiting it via this link. Are you excited for this game? Let us know what you think in the comments below!