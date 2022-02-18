Kaiju Wars Adds Map Editor To Its Upcoming Demo

Indie developer and publisher Foolish Mortals Games revealed that Kaiju Wars will be getting a new addition to its upcoming demo. The demo will be released during Steam Next Fest starting of February 21st, and with it will come a brand new tool that will be a Map Editor. So now you can design levels for you to do battle in with your amazing monsters as they will destroy everything you have created. You can get the finer details here, and we have the major notes below, which includes a new map creator contest happening over the next month.

Foolish Mortals will be hosting a map creator contest from February 17 until March 18, where Steam Workshop submitted maps will be up for potential inclusion in the final campaign at the launch of Kaiju Wars. Foolish Mortals will reach out directly to creators, with inclusion (if agreed upon) being integrated into the main storyline, and credits to the creator being alongside the team in the final launch product. The Kaiju Wars map editor allows you to create any type of scenario presented in the main campaign. Some are easier to create than others, so the team recommends starting off with the basics in "What makes a map fun?" But also hey, what do we know?! Show us your own formula.

Mission settings tab – allow you to choose a name, description, map dimensions, palette, and units! It's where all of the initial building blocks begin.

Tiles tab – This is where all of Kaiju Wars' options lay. There are some necessities, but the rest is up to your aesthetic and tactical desire.

Kaiju tab – Oh, you also get to fully customize the kaiju. Yup. Choose who, how many, spawn location, appearance timing, health, respawn bonuses, and a whole host of other details.

Projects and Dialogue – You choose the project cards and dialogue that'll come in the designed mission.

Steam Workshop integration – Uploading to Steam Workshop will make your map viewable. This is also where you'll be able to play other community creations!