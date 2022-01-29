Kamikaze Veggies Gets A February Release Date For Steam

Red Limb Studios revealed this week their new vegetable-influenced stealth adventure game Kamikaze Veggies is headed to Steam's Early Access. The game itself is basically one of the most ridiculous concepts you could come up with, but because of that we're actually intrigued by the way this entire thing is set up and can't help but want to talk about it. The game has what is considered an absurd-driven storyline in which you play as a squad of crazy professional kamikaze warriors who also happen to be sentient veggies. All of whom are ready to fight to the death for a cause and defend the world they live in. The short version of the story is that red communist vegetables want to take over everything and will stop at nothing to make it happen. It's up to your specialized squad to put a stop to it. You can check out more in the video below as the game will be released in Early Access on February 15th.

Red, communist vegetables want to take control over the world. Only a special squad of veggies – warriors can stop them. If you like absurd humor and a breath of adventure on your back, then you've come to the right place! Kamikaze Veggies is a game where the wrong move means death. Keep your eyes peeled! You need to be focused to react quickly to a threat. If you are smart, you have a chance of a successful mission. When the frontline situation is dire, use a suicide blast. This is the specialty of the rebel crew. Red communist vegetables are your enemy. They are cruel and ruthless bastards. They want to take control of the whole world. Reds are better armed, and their troops contain GMO mutants – extremely aggressive beasts. Get ready for a deadly encounter. War is not a place for cowards!

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Kamikaze Veggies – Official Trailer (Early Access) (https://youtu.be/g4R9pw1o0I0)