Kangaskhan Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: August 2021

Kangaskhan, a Pokémon that is normally region-locked, is currently available globally as a Tier Three raid boss for the full Ultra Unlock Part Two: Space event in Pokémon GO. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this Normal-type from the Kanto region and perfect your catching strategy.

Top Kangaskhan Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Kangaskhan counters as such:

Shadow Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Shadow Hariyama: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Lucario: Counter, Aura Sphere

Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Breloom: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Shadow Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike

Mega Lopunny: Low Kick, Focus Blast

Hariyama: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Shadow Alakazam: Counter, Focus Blast

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Kangaskhan with efficiency.

Sirfetch'd: Counter, Close Combat

Heracross: Counter, Close Combat

Blaziken: Counter, Focus Blast

Toxicroak: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Regigigas: Fighting-type Hidden Power, Giga Impact

Mewtwo: Psycho Cut, Psystrike

Alakazam: Counter, Focus Blast

Emboar: Low Kick, Focus Blast

Sawk: Low Kick, Focus Blast

Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Superpower

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Kangaskhan, like all Tier Three raid bosses with the sole exception of the defense-heavy Shuckle, can be defeated by solo players. Your best bet is to power up your Pokémon and arm them with the moves listed above before going into battle.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Kangaskhan is unknown, but it is currently widely thought to be boosted during the current Ultra Unlock Part Two: Space event.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!