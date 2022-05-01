Kao The Kangaroo Set For Console & PC Release In Late May

Tate Multimedia announced this week that they'll be releasing Kao The Kangaroo for both PC and consoles later this month. A Dreamcast original, the character debuted over two decades ago on the console, but didn't get the hype it probably should have received. Now, this latest adventure will have you going back to some classic platforming with the boxing kangaroo in an all-new story. The game has been confirmed for PC via Steam as well as all three major consoles on May 27th, 2022. Enjoy the latest trailer down below as we get a better look at Kao's next tale.

Kao The Kangaroo is a 3D platformer from veterans of the genre Tate Multimedia, featuring a plucky, cheeky but a cutie, Kao The Kangaroo (Hey, just like in the title!) on a quest to uncover the truth around the disappearance of his father. During his journey, Kao will explore a wide variety of beautifully detailed environments, each harboring secrets to uncover. At every turn, Kao faces new challenges. He'll have to use all his skills while learning some new ones…not all of them being natural to the world he lives in! As they say, it's the journey that makes us, not the destination.

Being inspired by the heyday of 3D platformers, as well as building on Kao's 21-year legacy, Kao The Kangaroo is packed with plenty of jumping, thumping, puzzle-solving, and collecting. A whole new amazing adventure with all the charm you'd expect from not just the genre, but Kao himself! Kao's beautiful and bright world is filled with a host of colorful characters just waiting for you to meet them… in some cases (try to) defeat them! From wise-mentors, inquisitive inventors to big old bullies, the cast of Kao The Kangaroo is as memorable as it is expansive!

While on his journey Kao will have to overcome many foes. Quick and nimble strikers, slow and lumbering brutes, and everything in between. Kao will have to use all the lessons he's learned to defeat those who stand before him. The mysterious, mesmerizing, long-buried, gloves Kao has on his paws are oozing with power yet to be fully unleashed. They'll be a key tool in Kao's journey, helping to ward off foes and traverse the world. Will the secrets of their power ever be fully understood? Kao looks to find out. Explore a diverse range of Unique and beautiful interactive worlds filled with fresh challenges, enemies, puzzles, and secrets! Jump, climb, dive and ride your way through highly detailed environments as Kao progresses on his journey!