Karma – Chapter One Will Be Released This Spring

Indie developer and publisher The Exact Co. revealed today that Karma – Chapter One is coming to Steam sometime this Spring. The game is a third-person action RPG in which you take on the role of the title character who seeks to protect people in an area set in the Middle Ages. He grew up seeing his village attacked and his parents dying in a fire, but rather than seeking revenge, he goes more the Batman route to protect those who can't be protected. It's an interesting little story wrapped around some mechanics that look like they will bring a bit of a refresher to the genre. You can read more about the game below and check out the latest trailer for it as we now wait for the team to stamp a proper date on this one.

Where the journey to discover the truth begins! When he was a young boy, his village was attacked and his parents died in a fire. So, when he grew up he trained to be stronger, and he became what everyone needs. He became Karma! A promise he made that day on the ashes of all people he loved and cherished, now massacred, thrown into flames. No revenge will he seek, but guidance and protection for those who are in need. The paragon of virtue he will become, and will engrave his name into our hearts and history… as Karma! The first chapter of an exciting indie game, Karma is an epic third person RPG, in a Medieval fantasy setting, combining an engaging journey, exciting puzzles and dynamic battles using melee and magic abilities. Explore the world of the game, become one with the main protagonist, open portals, and unlock new abilities. Challenge both humans and evil non-human creatures, to finally bring peace upon your land and your people!