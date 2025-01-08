Posted in: Fortnite, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Force Multiplier Studios, Fortnite Creative, Karnivus: Rooftop Rumble

Karnivus: Rooftop Rumble Launches in Fortnite Creative

Looking for a multiplayer FPS experience that plays around with physics? Karnivus: Rooftop Rumble is now available in Fortnite Creative

Article Summary Dive into Karnivus: Rooftop Rumble in Fortnite Creative, a futuristic multiplayer FPS by Force Multiplier Studios.

Master the explosive Quantec matter to dominate in intense, physics-defying battles and climb the leaderboard.

Collect Knockout Coins to enhance your arsenal and aim for a rare win screen inviting you to the Tournament of Champions.

Join the action with Island code 1086-9838-9592 and prove your skills in the ultimate competitive challenge.

Force Multiplier Studios has released a new experience created entirely in Fortnite Creative, as you can try the Karnivus: Rooftop Rumble right now. The game takes on the premise that you're playing a brand new bloodsport set in the future, as you attempt to be the last person standing when all of the carnage is over. You'll bend physics with a matter called Quantec that bends, explodes, reforms, and other scientific properties to gain an advantage over your opponents or just fall victim to them. We have more details and the trailer here, as you can find the island code in the info below.

Karnivus: Rooftop Rumble

As one of twelve competing gladiators in Karnivus, a near future bloodsport, you must prove your skills in Rooftop Rumble for a shot at the prestigious Tournament of Champions. Master the use of Quantec, a smart matter that explodes and re-forms with devastating force to create a lethal new form of environmental combat. Each elimination yields a Knockout Coin to expand your arsenal, but claim it quickly before an enemy player steals your glory, as you rise to the top of the leaderboard. Every 20 Knockout Coins earns you a chance at a super rare win screen that acts as your personal invitation to the Tournament of Champions, coming in early 2025. Win there to win big, with one-of-a-kind swag and exclusive access to the studio's big plans for Karnivus up for grabs.

To join Karnivus: Rooftop Rumble and prove yourself worthy of the tournament, enter the Island code 1086-9838-9592 in Fortnite and jump straight into the action. Rack up Knockout Coins, take down threats, and conquer the battleground to become the undefeated Champion. Force Multiplier Studios is a development team of industry experts and veterans with a heritage in blockbuster franchises including Call of Duty and Halo.

