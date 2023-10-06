Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paradox Rift, pokemon, pokemon cards, Raging Surf

Pokémon TCG Japan's Raging Surf: Tera Pokémon Full Arts

Pokémon TCG Japan’s Raging Surf, newly released as of last week, features three Tera Pokémon Full Arts including Garchomp and more.

Pokémon TCG Japan has released the next Scarlet & Violet-era set. This new set is a Tera Garchomp-themed expansion titled Raging Surf. It hit shelves on September 22, and it includes 62 cards, not including Secret Rare cards. This expansion will continue a new feature we saw in July's new Japanese set, Ruler of the Black Flame, which saw the introduction of Tera Pokémon with a Tera type that differs from its standard typing. One Tera Pokémon that we know will have a unique Tera typing in this set will be Tera Garchomp ex. It is a Water-type, hence the title Raging Surf. It has already been confirmed that this set will, in part, make up Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift, which will be our English-language Pokémon TCG set for November 2023. It is rumored that Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift will also combine with the cards from the upcoming Japanese ex Starter Sets featuring Tera Mewtwo ex and Tera Skeledirge ex, but we cannot yet confirm. Today, let's take a look at the Tera Full Art cards from this set.

Tera Full Art Pokémon cards break from the style of standard Full Arts in this era. Standard Full Arts uses a unique background and green line art for the Pokémon, which is posed in a simple but iconic image. Tera Full Art ex cards all have a silvery background with line art and sparkles themed to the color of the Pokémon's Tera type. Tera Froslass is Grass-type, so goes green; Tera Hoopa Unbpund is a Fighting-type here, so goes red; and finally, the set mascot Tera Garchomp is a Water-type, so goes blue.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

