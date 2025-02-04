Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Karrablast, pokemon, Shelmet

Karrablast & Shelmet Share Pokémon GO February 2025 Community Day

Karrablast & Shelmet are sharing the February 2025 Community Day slot in Pokémon GO as we approach the big Unova Tour event.

Article Summary Karrablast & Shelmet feature in Pokémon GO February 2025 Community Day, kicking off Unova-themed Dual Destiny season.

Special moves: Escavalier gains Razor Shell; Accelgor gets Energy Ball. Available until February 16, 2025.

Exclusive Special Research for $2 offers encounters, rewards, and gifting options with friends.

Event bonuses: 3× XP, 2× Candy, increased Shiny chances, and PokéStop Showcases for Karrablast & Shelmet.

Pokémon GO delivers a shared Community Day this February as an appropriate way to cap off the current season, titled Dual Destiny. Let's take a look at this Unova-themed Community Day.

Here are the full details for Karrablast and Shelmet Community Day, the newly announced February 2025 event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time : Sunday, February 9, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time

: Sunday, February 9, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time Featured Pokémon : Karrablast & Shelmet

: Karrablast & Shelmet Special moves : Both species will get Special Community Day attacks. Evolve Karrablast from the beginning of the event until February 16, 2025, at 10:00 p.m. local time to get an Escavalier that knows the Charged Attack Razor Shell. Trainer Battles: 35 power Gym and raids: 55 power Evolve Shelmet from the beginning of the event until February 16, 2025, at 10:00 p.m. local time to get an Accelgor that knows the Charged Attack Energy Ball. Trainer Battles: 90 power Gym and raids: 90 power

: Both species will get Special Community Day attacks. Community Day Special Research Storyline : A $2 Timed Research will be available in the shop. Here is what Niantic has to say about this questline: "For US$2.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you'll be able to access the Karrablast and Shelmet Community Day–exclusive Special Research. Complete this research for even more rewards, including two encounters each with Karrablast and Shelmet with Dual Destiny–themed Special Backgrounds, additional encounters with Karrablast and Shelmet, a Premium Battle Pass, and a Rare Candy XL. Stay tuned for when tickets for the Special Research go live. Don't forget: you're now able to purchase and gift tickets to any of your friends with whom you've achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher. To gift a ticket, tap the Special Research ticket in the in-game shop, then tap the Gift button instead of the Buy button. Tickets are nonrefundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Please note that this Special Research will not include an in-game medal and will not feature a story."

: A $2 Timed Research will be available in the shop. Here is what Niantic has to say about this questline: Community Day Background Timed Research: Niantic writes: "Keep Community Day going with a new Timed Research that will last for a week following the event! Trainers that log in during February Community Day will receive Timed Research, awarding one encounter each with Karrablast and Shelmet that have a Dual Destiny–themed Special Background. You'll even have an increased chance to encounter Shiny Karrablast and Shiny Shelmet when you complete these Timed Research tasks! Don't forget, Trainers; you can evolve Karrablast or Shelmet during the week following the event to get an Escavalier or an Accelgor that knows the Charged Attacks Razor Shell or Energy Ball, respectively! Please note that Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with this Timed Research must be completed, and their rewards must be claimed before Sunday, February 16, 2025, at 10:00 p.m. local time."

Niantic writes: Event bonuses : Field Research will offer Stardust, Great Balls, additional encounters with both featured Pokémon, and more. Rare and more involved tasks may lead to encounters with Karrablast and Shelmet that have Dual Destiny–themed Special Backgrounds. 2× Candy for catching Pokémon 3× XP for catching Pokémon. 2× chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL from catching Pokemon Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours One additional Special Trade can be made for a maximum of two for the day GO Snapshot photobombs Half off trades PokéStop Showcases featuring Karrablast and Shelmet

:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!