KartRider Rush+ Celebrates Its One-Year Anniversary

Nexon has revealed their plans for the one-year anniversary of KartRider Rush+, including a new in-game collaboration. This celebration features new Season 7 content coming to the game which will include a new set of karts, characters, tracks, and costumes. All of which will be with exclusive LINE FRIENDS characters and content being added to the game, featuring fan-favorite Brown and his friends including Cony and Sally, who will be on hand to help commemorate the special occasion. You can read more about the event below and check out the latest trailer as the content is available right now.

The KartRider Rush+ one year anniversary celebration comes with a massive amount of items and rewards for players to enjoy. First players can collect a variety of coins with the login and online events that allows them to earn different amounts of coins based on how many times they log on to play and how long they play in game. The anniversary also includes the 'Dear Friends' event for players returning to the game to earn upgraded title levels and the 'Friends Forever' event for those new to the game where they can earn different prizes.

The Season 7 update comes equipped with a series of new Karts – the Cotton Lite, Ranger, Regalia, Froyo Flier, and Trailmaster are all available in game now. Racers will get to explore new cities like New York, London and Paris in the update with the introduction of new tracks such as – Ancient Ruins, Paris Eiffel Tower, and New York Rally.

Available now, the latest in the LINE FRIENDS X KartRider Rush+ collaboration has arrived to commemorate the anniversary and will allow players to unlock the exclusive CONY Kart, the playable character BROWN and his adorable friend SALLY. These charming pals can be earned by completing a series of in-game events along with special SALLY items including a Hoodie, Balloon, and Mask.