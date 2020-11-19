Kate Bishop Makes Her Way Into Marvel's Avengers Next Month

Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics revealed more about the Kate Bishop content coming to Marvel's Avengers next month. The content will be called "Taking AIM" and it will show the Young Avengers and Hawkeye-to-be playing a new chapter of content tied to the main storyline, while also giving players a new set of challenges and another Marvel villain to do battle against who doesn't exactly operate like the others. That villain being the Super Adaptoid, who will attack you with a combination of skills and weaponry that mimic the core Avengers' attacks. The content will drop into the game on December 8th, but before that happens, you can check out the latest War Table video below as the devs go over the entire block of content and give you a good idea of what's to come.

Don't go where the puck is, young Avenger, go where it's gonna be. Courtesy of Square Enix.
The lead-up to Marvel's Avengers Taking AIM began with enigmatic new Tachyon missions that started appearing on players' in-game War Tables several weeks ago. In Taking AIM, Kate Bishop, master archer and skilled gymnast, resurfaces after her investigation of Nick Fury's disappearance following A-Day leads to her mentor Clint Barton (aka Hawkeye) going missing as well. As she unravels the mystery behind the sudden appearance of the time-warping Tachyon Rifts, she uncovers a twisted new plan from AIM, which pushes her to work with the Avengers once again. Taking AIM's story begins shortly after the conclusion of Marvel's Avengers' Reassemble campaign and is just the first half of the two Hawkeyes' Story Arc. Clint Barton's Hawkeye will then take the stage in early 2021 to complete the double-feature and lay the groundwork for what's next in the Avengers Initiative.

