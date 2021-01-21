Kathy Rain: Director's Cut Will Be Released This Fall

Raw Fury and Clifftop Games revealed today that they will be releasing Kathy Rain: Director's Cut on PC this fall. The 2016 indie adventure title got a lot of praise when it first came out, primarily for its storytelling and unique set of characters found within. Now the developers will be releasing a special version of the game with extended storylines, new puzzles to solve, more mystery to seal with, and many more additions to solve the truth of what's been happening in this small rural town. Essentially, this would be a complete version of the game with whatever bonus content they wanted to include at the start but didn't have time for. So anyone who decides to jump in on this new version without having played the previous one will be getting the full picture right at the start. No word on an official release date beyond it happening in the fall, but you can check out the trailer below

Set in the 90s, Kathy Rain tells the story of a strong-willed journalism major who must come to terms with her troubled past as she investigates the mysterious death of her recently departed grandfather. Armed with her motorcycle, a pack of cigs, and a notepad, Kathy delves into a local mystery surrounding her hometown that will take her on a harrowing journey of emotional and personal turmoil. As she follows the trail of clues left by her grandfather, questions emerge: What was Joseph Rain really looking for that night all those years ago? What turned him into a mere shell of a man, confined to a wheelchair? What secret did a suicidal young artist take with her to the grave, and why are so many people in Conwell Springs going mad? The truth is dark, sinister, and yours to uncover…