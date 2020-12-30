Kayne West Apparently Pitched A Video Game To Nintendo

In what has to be the funniest video game news to close out 2020, we learned this week that Kanye West once pitched a game to Nintendo. If you're not already aware, former Nintendo of America President Reggie Fils-Aime has a podcast called Talking Games with Reggie & Harold. On the most recent episode of the show, Reggie decided to share a story about the time he had a brief meeting with Kanye and his wife Kim Kardashian-West. At one of the E3 events, he apparently dropped by the Nintendo booth to hang out with Shigeru Miyamoto, and then asked to have a quick private chat with Reggie. The two met later on at Kanye's fashion office in California where he dropped a video game pitch on Reggie on the spot.

Apparently, the pitch was in earnest as Reggie said Kanye had a passion for the project. He apparently wanted to work in another medium without boundaries and thought video games would be the best avenue. And if you're going to talk gaming, wanting to work with Nintendo isn't that bad of an idea seeing as how they're one of the top three companies on the planet. Sadly, Reggie didn't go into detail about what the game idea was. We're guessing that it was out of respect in case Kanye decides to make the game himself one day, but we're really hoping the idea was so batshit crazy that he couldn't repeat it for a recording. Because let's be honest with each other for a moment… Knowing Kanye's vision for things over the years and how things have changed here and there from time to time, you know he had some weird idea where Reggie probably politely declined.