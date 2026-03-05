Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Ember Lab, Kena: Bridge Of Spirits

Kena: Bridge of Spirits Confirmed For Nintendo Switch 2

After having been released on several other platforms, Kena: Bridge of Spirits will be getting its own Nintendo Switch 2 version

Article Summary Kena: Bridge of Spirits is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 with enhanced features and all previous updates.

This Anniversary edition includes all released content and is optimized for the new Switch 2 hardware.

Experience story-driven action, exploration, and fast-paced combat as Kena, a young Spirit Guide.

Enjoy New Game+, Spirit Guide Trials, new outfits, charmstones, and an expanded photo mode.

Indie game developer and publisher Ember Lab has revealed that Kena: Bridge of Spirits will be coming to the Nintendo Switch 2. This is basically the Anniversary version of the game, with all of the updates and bonus content ever released for the game in one title. Only this version has been formatted for the Switch 2. No official release date was procided, just the knowledge it will be rleeased sometime in the Spring. For now, enjoy the latest trailer here.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Kena: Bridge of Spirits: a story-driven, action adventure combining exploration with fast-paced combat. Untangle the past as Kena, a young Spirit Guide in search of the sacred Mountain Shrine. Help free the spirits trapped in a forgotten village with the help of the Rot, Kena's adorable (yet powerful) spirit companions. Timid and illusive spirits scattered throughout the forest, the Rot maintain balance by decomposing dead and rotting elements. Find and collect the Rot hidden around the village, unlock new powerful Rot abilities the more of them you discover, and clear the corruption from the village using the Rot's powers.

Untangle the mystery of the village's strange curse as you discover secrets and draw on the power from the Spirit Realm to restore this once-majestic world. Explore every nook and cranny of the village to uncover secrets and rewards, discover collectable Rot Hats to customize your Rot companions, and locate and deliver Spirit Mail left behind by lost spirits to open up new areas. Take on Corrupt Spirits, trapped and unable to move on, as they challenge Kena at every turn. Hone your skills with various melee and ranged attacks, Command the powers of your Rot companions with their powerful Rot Actions, and upgrade your abilities and powers to become a skilled Spirit Guide.

New Game+ : Begin a new adventure after completing the game, starting with all your abilities, upgrades, and Rot as you face new combat encounters, challenges and unique enemies.

: Begin a new adventure after completing the game, starting with all your abilities, upgrades, and Rot as you face new combat encounters, challenges and unique enemies. Spirit Guide Trials : Sharpen your skills and unlock rewards in The Trials, including: Wave Defenses, Obstacle Courses, and the chance to take on key boss-fights again and again.

: Sharpen your skills and unlock rewards in The Trials, including: Wave Defenses, Obstacle Courses, and the chance to take on key boss-fights again and again. Outfits : Unlock brand new outfits for Kena to wear by mastering The Trials.

: Unlock brand new outfits for Kena to wear by mastering The Trials. Charmstones : Discover Charmstones that can be equipped to provide different advantages and disadvantages to customize your playstyle.

: Discover Charmstones that can be equipped to provide different advantages and disadvantages to customize your playstyle. Enhanced Photo Mode: Includes more fun poses, unique lighting setups, and even a moving camera feature!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!