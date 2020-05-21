Kerbal Space Program 2 Delayed to 2021 Due to Coronavirus Concerns

It looks like Kerbal Space Program 2 just isn't ready for liftoff. Today, the official Kerbal Twitter account posted a message confirming that the game has been pushed back to fall 2021 in light of concerns related to the novel coronavirus. The game was originally slated to launch in 2020.

"As you all know, we've been working hard to make the best and most authentic KSP sequel possible," the tweet read. "This is an ambitious goal. We are making a big, expansive game loaded with new features, but doing so will take longer than we previously anticipated. With everything going on in the world today due to the COVID-19 outbreak, we're facing many unique challenges that require more time to safely iterate, create, test, and make KSP2 as great as it can be."

The delay is just the latest in a long list of additional cancellations and pushbacks that have started rolling in ever since COVID-19 started wreaking havoc across the globe.

"We understand this isn't the news you were hoping to see, but ultimately we need to make the best decision for the development of Kerbal Space Program 2. That said, we will continue to keep you updated with more feature videos, developer blogs, and other content to share our progress from now up to launch."

No, it likely wasn't the news anyone wanted to see, that's for sure. But if you're bummed out about having to wait longer for the next Kerbal installment, don't fret. Developer Squad is still actively working on content for the first game, and you know you probably haven't completed every single mission. While waiting for the next game to come out, why not go back and hone your skills a bit? Those Kerbals might be terrified of you, but you've got to get better somehow.