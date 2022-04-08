Kerbal Space Program 2 Releases New Dev Video About Space Travel

Private Division has released a new dev video today for Kerbal Space Program 2 talking about creating their version of interstellar travel. The team at Intercept Games sit down and discuss how exactly they are making the concept of interstellar travel a playable game mechanic within the sequel and what it means for players as they make their way around the galaxy in the game. We don't really get to see much of what they're working on, but they do have writer Paul Gilster, author of Centauri Dreams, show up as a guest to talk about it as well. You can check out the video down below as we wait for them to release more info about the game, which is still earmarked for 2022.

Kerbal Space Program 2 will create a whole new generation of space flight experts who will find themselves accidentally learning rocket science. New animated tutorials, improved UI, and fully revamped assembly and flight instructions allow novel players to quickly put their creativity to the test without sacrificing any of the challenge from the original game. In Kerbal Space Program 2, the astoundingly inventive creations that KSP is known for will be taken to a whole new level. Players will be delighted and challenged by next-generation engines, parts, fuel, and much more. This new tech will not just create novel puzzles for players to solve, but will also enable new feats of space exploration within and beyond the original Kerbolar System.

Brand new to Kerbal Space Program 2 are colonies. These colonies not only pose their own physics challenges, but also require resource gathering to build structures, space stations, habitations, and unique fuel types. Eventually, these colonies become advanced enough for vehicle construction, propelling deep space and beyond. Next-gen tech, colonies, and systematic resource gathering all lead to a whole new level of exploration: interstellar travel. In Kerbal Space Program 2, these interstellar technologies pave the way to a host of new celestial bodies, each comprising new challenges and harboring new secret treasures. Among them: Charr, a heat-blasted world of iron; Ovin, a ringed super-Earth with relentless gravity; Rask and Rusk, a binary pair locked in a dance of death; and many more to reward exploration.