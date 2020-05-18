Kerbal Space Program Gets A New Update With Real Space Missions

Kerbal Space Program is getting a new cool update in July as the game will be getting real space missions from the ESA. For clarification, this ESA is the European Space Agency, which have partnered with Private Division to include a number of their real-life programs and missions into the new update, which is being called Shared Horizons. According to the info released about the update, Shared Horizons features all the stages, engines, and systems of Europe's Ariane 5 launch vehicle. Which will give you the chance to construct a perfect replica, recombine stages in whatever creative way you see fit, or build an imaginary hybrid to shoot yourself into space. From there, you'll do what the ESA has been doing for a while now, which is exploring our own solar system and getting a better understanding of what's in our neighborhood. The update will be added on July 1st, 2020. In the meantime, here are a couple quotes from the ESA about the partnership.

"Here at ESA, many of our engineers and scientists are very familiar with the Kerbal Space Program," commented Günther Hasinger, ESA's Director of Science. "Both Rosetta and BepiColombo are highly complex missions which have specific challenges but prove to be very rewarding for ESA and the global scientific community. Because of this, I am very happy that these ground-breaking science missions can be experienced on Kerbin as well as on Earth." "Kerbal Space Program has already been an inspiration for an entire generation of future engineers and scientists, so introducing this level of realism will really take it to the next level," added Daniel Neuenschwander, ESA's Director of Space Transportation. "And the creative element of being able to build so freely is such a fantastic aspect. I really look forward to seeing the innovative ways in which players will approach designing their new space transportation services."