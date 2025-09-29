Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Elecorn, Keys of Fury

Keys Of Fury Confirmed For Steam Next Fest Appearance

Get ready to test your skills in the new retro-style beat `em up typing game, as Keys of Fury will be a part of Steam Next Fest

Article Summary Keys of Fury joins Steam Next Fest in October with a free demo featuring its unique typing beat 'em up action.

Play as Tai Ping, a master of key-fu, battling robots, ninjas, and more in a vibrant 1800s American setting.

Enjoy Story and Arcade Modes with roguelike upgrades, quirky scenarios, and lots of clever wordplay challenges.

Create custom stages with mod support, changing words, art, music, and dialogue to personalize your experience.

Indie game developer and publisher Elecorn has confirmed that Keys of Fury will be a part of Steam Next Fest in October. In case you haven't seen the game yet, this is a retro beat 'em up game that uses typing mechanics to fight off enemies. The longer the words, the bigger the combos, and when you fail, you get hit hard. Its almost like they want to teach you to be better at typing… The demo will be available from october 13-20 on Steam, but for now, enjoy the latest trailer!

Keys of Fury

Take on the role of Tai Ping, a skilled key-fu master, and fight your way through a wild ride of robots, ninjas, and even vegetable vendors. Journey through a late 1800s American city, battling across trains, warehouses, sewers, and jungles in Story Mode. Need more? In Arcade Mode, brace yourself for a randomized gauntlet of battles with roguelike upgrades that'll supercharge Tai Ping's abilities. You can also race against running raptors and fend off an onslaught of terrible dad jokes. And if that's not enough, you can even create your own custom stages with easy-to-use mod support, allowing you to change words, art, music, and more to truly make the game your own.

Battle through robots, ninjas, and vegetable vendors and engage in witty banter as you fight your way to victory. Earn coins along the way to upgrade abilities, and buy outfits, accessories, and music tracks. Disengage from narrative combat and jump into a variety of unexpected scenarios, upgrading Tai Ping's abilities between each round. Race against a horde of sprinting dinosaurs, deliver the punchline as you fight off wave after wave of bad dad jokes, and other scenarios with increasingly complex phrases. Create your own levels with easily accessible modding capabilities! Drop in your own word lists, dialogue trees, level designs, music, animation, and art!

