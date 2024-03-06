Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Kick Bastards, Something Something Games

Kick Bastards Receives New Update Making It Version 2.0

Something Something Games have a new update out now for the game Kick Bastards, giving it a major upgrade to Version 2.0.

The update boasts 15 fresh levels and major gameplay enhancements.

Kick Bastards 2.0 introduces a re-written story and quality-of-life improvements.

Discover over 50 levels of high-speed parkour and unlimited kicking action.

Indie game developer and publisher Something Something Games has revealed a brand new update for Kick Bastards as it turns into Version 2.0. The update comes with some major upgrades and additions to the game, as you can now play "Spider-Person" mode, 15 new levels, a quality-of-life upgrade, an improved story (that, according to the team, has been re-written), and improved movement and gameplay. Among the new levels include eight new Apocalypse levels, five new Back To Hell levels, and two Location Unknown levels. You can check out more about the update in the latest trailer, which we have for you here.

Kick Bastards

You messed up. Now you are in Hell and you ain't too happy about it. Use all your parkour skills to escape Hell and the Devil as he chases you across different dimensions. Kick Bastards is a parkour game with a heavy focus on varied and expressive movement mechanics. You will be pushed to master the deep movement systems to overcome varied challenges. Channel your inner speedrunner as you kick your way through everything at crazy speeds. Challenge yourself and fight for the top spot.

Deep parkour movement system. Kick Bastards combines real-world parkour moves with fantastical elements that you can combine and combo to create exciting lines.

High-speed gameplay. There is NO CAP on your speed, so you can build up crazy speed by comboing your moves together.

Ultimate kicking simulation!! That's right, you kick stuff in the game called Kick Bastards. In fact, you will kick a lot of stuff, so much stuff. All your kicking fantasies will be satisfied.

Find your line! Every level is built so that you can find loads of different lines through them, including ones we don't even know about!

50+ Exciting and challenging levels set across varied and beautiful stages!

