Kill It With Fire 2 Drops New Update With Original Maps

Kill It With Fire 2 dropped a new update into Early Access, bringing back some of the maps from the first game, along with a dev diary

Article Summary Kill It With Fire 2 update revives classic maps with fresh challenges and fiery gameplay.

Explore interdimensional worlds with new multiplayer modes for co-op spider slaying.

Discover new mechanics like potion brewing to enhance your bug extermination skills.

Enjoy a sneak peek into development with a new dev diary and summer release plans.

Indie game developer Casey Donnellan Games and publisher tinyBuild Games dropped a new update for Kill It With Fire 2 that fans of the original will appreciate. The latest update brings back some of trhe old-school maps from the first title, giving them a bit of an update for the new game while also still presenting challenges to kill all the bugs with fire. Meanwhile,t he team also released a new dev diary for the game, letting players know that they are currently looking at a full version release sometime this Summer. IN the meantime, the new update has hit Early Access today.

Kill It With Fire 2

Learn how the first title's massive success led to the sequel's creative choices. Delve into the inspirations that influenced the broadening of the in-game world to go interdimensional, embrace multiplayer, and more, with a first look into the highly-anticipated sequel development process and the philosophy behind its creation. Exterminate the lil' creeps across the multiverse. Squash new species across the spacetime continuum and in otherworldly locations like the Spider City and Haunted Mansion, each with its own set of challenges, weaponry, and discoveries.

Find new ways to slay with fresh gameplay mechanics, like potion brewing in the Artois Manor. Search every nook and cranny to locate missing ingredients and concoct special brews to enhance extermination. Complete objectives, including slaying certain breeds of spiders, to unlock abilities with the all-new weapon upgrade feature. Casey heard the huge demand for multiplayer: Kill it With Fire 2 encourages friends to slay together with two brand new modes: Spider Hunt and Campaign Co-op. Team up with three friends to tackle the game's campaign or engage in a toe-to-toe… to-many-other toes battle between Spider and Exterminator. Exterminators must eliminate rival player spiders without completely destroying the map, whereas spider players scramble to survive until time runs out.

