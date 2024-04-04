Posted in: Games, Indie Games, tinyBuild Games, Video Games | Tagged: Casey Donnellan Games, Kill It With Fire 2

Kill It With Fire 2 Early Access Release Date Announced

The crew at tinyBuild Games have confirmed the Early Access release date of Kill It With Fire 2 with an all-new trailer to show off the game.

Article Summary Kill It With Fire 2 hits Steam Early Access on April 16, 2024, with a new trailer.

Initial release includes three levels and hints at future content in the Vindicator hub.

Sequel expands on the first game with new worlds, multiplayer, and enhanced gameplay.

New features include potion brewing, weapon upgrades, and multiplayer extermination modes.

Indie game developer Casey Donnellan Games and publisher tinyBuild Games have confirmed the release date for Kill It With Fire 2 with an all-new trailer. The team will be bringing the sequel to the popular extermination game to Steam in Early Access on April 16, 2024. Players will get to experience three Spider Hunt Mode levels to start off with, as you'll be able to search the game's hub world, known as the Vindicator, for hints as to what the team has planned for future updates. Enjoy the trailer above, as this version will be out in about a week and a half.

Kill It With Fire 2

Learn how the first title's massive success led to the sequel's creative choices. Delve into the inspirations that influenced the broadening of the in-game world to go interdimensional, embrace multiplayer, and more, with a first look into the highly-anticipated sequel development process and the philosophy behind its creation. Exterminate the lil' creeps across the multiverse. Squash new species across the spacetime continuum and in otherworldly locations like the Spider City and Haunted Mansion, each with its own set of challenges, weaponry, and discoveries.

Find new ways to slay with fresh gameplay mechanics, like potion brewing in the Artois Manor. Search every nook and cranny to locate missing ingredients and concoct special brews to enhance extermination. Complete objectives, including slaying certain breeds of spiders, to unlock abilities with the all-new weapon upgrade feature. Casey heard the huge demand for multiplayer: Kill it With Fire 2 encourages friends to slay together with two brand new modes: Spider Hunt and Campaign Co-op. Team up with three friends to tackle the game's campaign or engage in a toe-to-toe… to-many-other toes battle between Spider and Exterminator. Exterminators must eliminate rival player spiders without completely destroying the map, whereas spider players scramble to survive until time runs out.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!