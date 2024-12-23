Posted in: Games, Indie Games, tinyBuild Games, Video Games | Tagged: Casey Donnellan Games, Kill It With Fire 2

Kill It With Fire 2 Releases New Cyber Core Update

Kill It With Fire 2 has a new update available now, as the Cyber Core Update brings a new level and other additions to close out the year

Article Summary Explore a new Cybercore level packed with puzzles and spider-packed chaos in Kill It With Fire 2.

Use cutting-edge gadgets like the Decompiler to break down and craft spider-killing gear.

Unlock new spider types with glitchy traits, offering thrilling challenges and ticket rewards.

Race drones, catch butterfly allies, and enjoy fresh cosmetics for colorful extermination.

Indie game developer Casey Donnellan Games and publisher tinyBuild Games have released a new update for Kill It With Fire 2, closing out 2024 with a cybernetic twist. The Cyber Core Update brings with it a new level to play on, new gadgets to set things on fire with, new things to catch fire, and a few other items of note. We have more details below and the dev diary above as the content is now live.

Kill It With Fire 2 – Cyber Core Update

Cross into an all-new dimensional level filled with the craftiest creepy crawlies lurking in every nook and cranny. This latest update brings spider-slaying vets into "Cybercore," a once-human space fleet training program turned spider-infested playground. Leap through platforming puzzles with the help of jump packs, and obtain tokens to play a variety of minigames to earn tickets and win fabulous prizes. The cyberspace comes loaded with two new spider types for players to exterminate. The minigame spiders net exterminators various ticket quantities depending on their color. Meanwhile, glitch spiders duplicate into smaller, speedier variants every time they get squashed but offer far more tickets upon each kill.

Cybercore introduces a host of new weapons, and exterminators should feast their eyes on the Decompiler. This shiny, spidey-killing machine breaks down spiders and objects into teeny, tiny bits. Switch the weapon into compiler mode to craft the collected bits into ammo, exploding barrels, and even a creepy crawler of your own. Drones return from the original Kill It With Fire, now able to unleash bullet-hell on those arachnid freaks. Put those robot driving skills to the test with the new drone racing minigames. Return to past levels to race against time, and improve previous records. Get a taste of Chaos Theory with the innovative butterfly effect. Encounter and catch butterflies to shoot them out as they seek out and gobble up spiders. Cosmetic additions allow exterminators to swap their suits in different colors. Soak in this lively new pocket realm, brimming with tons to do and plenty of spiders to kill.

