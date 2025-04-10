Posted in: Comics | Tagged: newlitg, thor

Two Marvel Comics, One Ending in The Daily LITG, 10th of April 2025

Two Marvel Comics ending the same way in the same week was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

Two Marvel Comics ending the same way in the same week was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

Two Marvel Comics Ending The Same Way In The Same Week in the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few more of mine from yesterday

LITG one year ago… Jean Grey is Phoenix

LITG two years ago, Worf's Rank in Starfleet

LITG three years ago, Jerry Michaels Is Gone

LITG four years ago, it was all about Vengeance.

LITG five years ago, Milo Manara, Todd McFarlane

People were loving those DC and Marvel Zoom backgrounds. While Milo Manara and Todd McFarlane reacted to the current situation in different, but impactful ways.

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Janet Lee , co-creator of Return of The Dapper Men, creator of Sea Sirens.

, co-creator of Return of The Dapper Men, creator of Sea Sirens. Deirdre Brooks of Wizard Entertainment.

of Wizard Entertainment. Mariano Abrach , comic book editor.

, comic book editor. Scott Hampton , artist on Batman, Sandman, Black Widow, Hellraiser, Star Trek and Spook House.

, artist on Batman, Sandman, Black Widow, Hellraiser, Star Trek and Spook House. David G. Wohl, former EIC of Top Cow, editor at DC.

