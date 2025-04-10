Posted in: Comics | Tagged: ,

Two Marvel Comics, One Ending in The Daily LITG, 10th of April 2025

Two Marvel Comics ending the same way in the same week was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

Published
by
|
Comments

Two Marvel Comics ending the same way in the same week was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

Two Marvel Comics Ending The Same Way In The Same Week in the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

  1. When Two Marvel Comics End The Same Way In The Same Week (Spoilers)
  2. British Comic Creator R.E. Burke Banned From Visiting USA For 10 Years
  3. Former Marvel Comics Editor Norah Horwitz Has Died, At The Age Of 38
  4. Marvel Still Trying To Make G.O.D.S. Happen With One World Under Doom
  5. Image Comics Respond To Spawn Jumping Up In Price To $3.99 Today
  6. Skybound's The Transformers Kickstarter Campaign Sets Day One Record
  7. An Old Girlfriend And An Old Suit For Daredevil #20 (Spoilers)
  8. Superman Whistling Krypto In Next Week's Summer Of Superman Special
  9. Spider-Man Vs Sinister Sixteen by J Michael Straczynski & Phil Noto
  10. A New Werewolf By Night From Marvel & Michael Giacchino In July 2025

And a few more of mine from yesterday

LITG one year ago… Jean Grey is Phoenix

Yes Jean Grey Is Phoenix In New Marvel X-Men Comics

  1. Yes, Jean Grey is Phoenix in Marvel's New X-Men Comics
  2. Marvel Launches New X-Force #1 in July by Geoffrey Thorne & Marcus To
  3. Community: Alison Brie Has Read Movie Script; Chevy Chase Comments
  4. Jim Lee's X-Men Commission Of Rogue & Gambit Gets Tongues Wagging
  5. Blast Off with LEGO's New Mystery LEGO Minifigures Series 26
  6. Power Girl And The Powers Of Axel Gust Coming To DC (Spoilers)
  7. Shockwave Has Landed with Hasbro's New Transformers Studio Series
  8. Walter Simonson Joining Scott Dunbier At His New Publisher?
  9. The Resurgence Of The Valiant Universe Gets A Checklist
  10. Scott Dunbier Announces He Is Setting Up A New Comics Publisher
  11. Ike Perlmutter First Big Donor For New Super PAC Backing Donald Trump
  12. DC Pays Tribute To Ramona Fradon In Today's Comics
  13. Scott Dunbier To Publish Comics in The Daily LITG 9th of April 2024

LITG two years ago, Worf's Rank in Starfleet

Star Wars: Kathleen Kennedy On Daisy Ridley, Rian Johnson, Taika Waititi
LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 07: Kathleen Kennedy onstage during the studio panel at Star Wars Celebration 2023 attends the studio panel at Star Wars Celebration 2023 in London at ExCel on April 07, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images for Disney)
  1. Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Clarifies Worf's Rank, Starfleet Standing
  2. True Detective: Night Country EP, Director Confirm Filming Wrap
  3. Star Trek: Picard: TNG's Denise Crosby Appreciates Tasha Yar Respect
  4. Christopher Priest Redefines Superman's Powers For 2023 (Spoilers)
  5. Young Justice Season 5 in The Daily LITG, 8th of April 2023
  6. Billy Batson To Switch Gender in Lazarus Planet (Spoilers)
  7. Return Of The Jedi Will Return To Theaters For One Week This Month
  8. AEW Battle of the Belts VI: A Disgraceful Affront to Pro Wrestling
  9. Young Justice: Greg Weisman Clarifies Series' Season 5 Status 
  10. Susan Storm, A Weapon Of Mass Destruction (Fantastic Four #6 Spoilers
  11. Millie the Model as the First Blonde Phantom, Up for Auction
  12. She-Fox Drives into Action in Archie Jumbo Comics Digest #339 Preview
  13. The Nature Boy…Not That One…Struts His Stuff, up for Auction
  14. A Brief Chrissy Williams Interview Regarding Golden Rage
  15. The Invisible Scarlet O'Neil's Series Debut, up for Auction
  16. Mark Stafford's Comic Book Art Exhibition at London's Bookery Gallerie
  17. A New Home For Deathblow in WildCATS (Spoilers)
  18. Saga of Stella Dickson by Simon & Kirby, Headline Comics at Auction

LITG three years ago, Jerry Michaels Is Gone

rick and morty
Image: Screencap
  1. Rick and Morty: Justin Roiland Confirms Jerry Michaels Passing, Age 15
  2. Jon Bogdanove Sells Death Of Superman Artwork For Over Half A Million
  3. Team GO Rocket Giovanni Battle Guide In Pokémon GO: April 2022
  4. Legends of Tomorrow Writers Set #RenewLegendsofTomorrow Campaign
  5. Joe Casey, Not Paid For America Chavez In Doctor Strange, Or Anything
  6. Frank Frazetta's Death Dealer #1 From Opus Gets Over 30,000 Orders
  7. Morbius Director Implies This Isn't Quite The Movie He Turned In
  8. Superman: Son of Kal-El #10 Preview: Jon Kent, Murderer?!
  9. Where Does Barry Allen Live in The Flashpoint Universe? (Spoilers)
  10. Team GO Rocket Cliff Battle Guide In Pokémon GO: April 2022
  11. Nick Pitarra Talks About What Happened With Leviathan
  12. World's Finest #3 Celebrates MLB Opening Week At Heritage Auctions
  13. G Willow Wilson's Poison Ivy Is "A Love Story About A Villain"
  14. Amazing Spider-Man #149 Debuts The Clone At Heritage Auctions
  15. Finder's Creatures, New Graphic Novels by Kevin & Rebecca Kelly
  16. Dynamite Crowdfunds The Death Of Elvira
  17. Jerry Michaels In The Daily LITG, 9th April 2022

LITG four years ago, it was all about Vengeance.

Meet Bane's Daughter, Vengeance - The Daily LITG, 10th April 2021
Meet Bane's Daughter, Vengeance – The Daily LITG, 10th April 2021
  1. Gotham Gossip: Lady Bane? A New Batman Villain From DC Comics
  2. Marvel Legends Reveals Drop Fast & Furious At Hasbro Fan Fest
  3. Breaking Bad Fans Get a Present from Dean Norris on His Birthday
  4. SCOOP: DC Comics Confirms Vengeance, Daughter Of Bane For Joker #2
  5. Titans Season 3 DoP Boris Mojsovski Posts Superhero Second Team Look
  6. The Handmaid's Tale S04: Moira's Journey Ends When Gilead Is Free
  7. Could 'The Trial' Be Scarlet Witch? Could Hickman's X-Book Be Moira?
  8. Creator Details For DC Round Robin Announced Along With 8 Contenders
  9. Jeff Parker Returns To Aquaman At DC Comics – For A Drop
  10. Kevin Nowlan Draws The Immortal Hulk in May
  11. Attack on Titan: Thoughts on the Final Manga Chapter Out Today
  12. An Unexpected Way To Pirate Comic Books On Amazon Kindle?
  13. Jabba The Hutt Joins Marvel's Star Wars: War Of The Bounty Hunters
  14. Pirate Queen Anne Bonny Returns in A Man Among Ye #5, in July
  15. More Marvel Comics Creative Changes For May
  16. Now It's Steve Orlando and Gerardo Sandoval on Extreme Carnage Phage
  17. Hero Collector DC Graphic Novels/Marvel Figurine Solicits – July 2021
  18. Clay McLeod Chapman & Chris Mooneyham On Extreme Carnage Scream
  19. Flash Thompson – And Manual Garcia – Join Extreme Carnage
  20. Paco Medina Joins Children Of The Atom Early In May With #3
  21. Can't Spell Frank Cho Without FOC – Thank FOC It's Friday, April 9th
  22. Wynd HC Allocated, Will Something Is Killing the Children Follow Suit?
  23. Jason Aaron & Iban Coello Create Marvel FCBD Gold Avengers/Hulk #1
  24. Joye Hummel Murchison Kelly, Wonder Woman Ghost-Writer, Dies at 97
  25. Maggie Edkins Willis Sells Two Graphic Novels For Six Figures
  26. Jeff Parker Returns To Aquaman At DC Comics – For A Drop
  27. Don Simpson and Gary Groth On Alan Moore's No-Credit For In Pictopia
  28. Comics Folk React To… The Death Of Prince Philip
  29. PrintWatch: BRZRKR Gets 4th Printing, Also Webhead, Laila Starr, Silk
  30. 1962 All Over Again – The Daily LITG 9th April 2021

LITG five years ago, Milo Manara, Todd McFarlane

People were loving those DC and Marvel Zoom backgrounds. While Milo Manara and Todd McFarlane reacted to the current situation in different, but impactful ways.

  1. DC Comics Offers Virtual Backgrounds for Zoom Conferencing
  2. Mondo Releasing New A Clockwork Orange Poster Tomorrow
  3. Milo Manara Draws Women Very Differently In Recent Weeks
  4. How Todd McFarlane Would Save Comics and Deal With Diamond
  5. A Comic Shop Cancels Mid Life Crisis For Comics Industry
  6. Now Marvel Comics Offers Virtual Backgrounds for Zoom Conferencing
  7. Disney Provides Background Flair For Your Next Zoom Video Call
  8. JH Williams III Was Only Alan Moore's Fourth Choice to Draw Promethea
  9. Marvel Comics Building an Empyre During Coronavirus Shutdown
  10. Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Janet Lee, co-creator of Return of The Dapper Men, creator of Sea Sirens.
  • Deirdre Brooks of Wizard Entertainment.
  • Mariano Abrach, comic book editor.
  • Scott Hampton, artist on Batman, Sandman, Black Widow, Hellraiser, Star Trek and Spook House.
  • David G. Wohl, former EIC of Top Cow, editor at DC.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

Thor, Thor, Thor, Thor, Thor, Thor,

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and FP. Father of two daughters. Political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.