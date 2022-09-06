Action RPG First Dwarf Announced For PC & Consoles

Indie developer and publisher Star Drifters revealed their latest game First Dwarf is in the works for PC and consoles. If you haven't seen this one yet, this is an action RPG in which you will be engineering your way through adventure as you build a base, a mech, and more while crafting out a living for yourself in a landscape of floating islands. There's no timetable for the game yet beyond the idea it will be released when it's ready to go, but we do know it will be coming to PC via Steam and GOG.

First Dwarf takes place in an open world that once was a whole planet, but a great war shattered it into drifting islands. Players will step into the shoes of Tru, a scouting engineer in a mech, who is tasked to explore unknown lands in search of a new settlement for the fading dwarven civilization. Accompanied by his dear friend, female dragon Ragna, Tru will gather resources, collect mana to fuel and upgrade his mechanical armor, build bases, set up their defenses, and engage in close combat with local fauna to accomplish his mission. As the story unfolds, Tru and Ragna will uncover new secrets of the mysterious land. Their quest might take an unexpected turn when Tru discovers traces of his long-lost father, who once attempted to conquer the area, but never returned, and someone else… a powerful being that threatens the future of the dwarven kingdom. Dive into a beautiful fantasy world, known from a highly acclaimed game Driftland: The Magic Revival.

Explore the land in mana-powered mechanical armor. Upgrade it to unlock new off-beat abilities that will help you in discovering new locations.

Take on a mission alone or with a friend to double the fun in the local co-op mode.

Build various structures to defend yourself and establish a new colony for dwarven people.

Fight the numerous dangers of the Driftland's wildlands: barbarian tribes, wild creatures, or natural disasters. Secure the area and make it more hospitable for future settlers.

Play as a bizarre little dragon Ragna and help Tru on his challenging mission.

Uncover the mysterious secrets of the ancients, while unveiling a powerful story about family bonds.