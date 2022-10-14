Killing Floor 2: Blood & Bonfires Update Is Now Live

Tripwire Interactive released their brand new Halloween update for Killing Floor 2, as players can partake in Blood & Bonfires. This particular event will be running from October 13th until November 10th, as they have introduced a series of additions that provide new content and items to the game. This includes Barmwich Town, which is a brand new map for Survival, Weekly, and Endless game modes that will have players exploring a medieval town shrouded in mystery. As you go through it, you'll discover it has been infested with terrifying Zeds that you'll need to dispatch. We got the full updates notes for you from the devs below along with the trailer showing it off.

New Featured Community Map: Barmwich Town

Standard Survival Map

Compatible with Survival, Weekly, and Endless Game Modes.

Time-Limited Objectives, Tickets, and Cosmetics

Seasonal objectives related to Barmwich Town

Complete all seasonal objectives to earn the Plague Doctor Backpack

Halloween Treat Prize Tickets

Halloween Treat Golden Prize Tickets

Killing Floor 2 Weekly Game Mode

Primary Target: In this mode, one player is chosen as the VIP and all Zeds will target the VIP. If the VIP dies, the full team is defeated, so protect them at all costs! The VIP can't heal themself but will start with extra health points and the VIP can improve their damage output and resistance with low health points. The match lasts for seven waves and a new VIP is chosen for each wave. Good luck!

Weapons: 2 New Paid DLC Weapons with 5 Weapon Skins Each

Blood Sickle

G36C Assault Rifle

HRG Weapons: 2 New Free HRG Weapons

HRG Locust

HRG Dragonsblaze

Cosmetics: 4 Weapons Skin Bundles and 1 Outfit Bundle

Plague Doctor Weapon Skin Bundle Pack

Xeno Weapon Skin Bundle Pack

Classic MKII Weapon Skin Bundle Pack

Chameleon MKII Weapon Skin Bundle Pack

Character Outfit: Plague Doctor