Killing Floor 3 Releases New Behind-The-Scenes Reveal Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for the game Killing Floor 3, as the team at Tripwire Interactive have given you a look at its development.

Indie game developer and publisher Tripwire Interactive has released a new video for Killing Floor 3, as it gives a better behind-the-scenes look at the game. You get about two and a half minutes worth of footage featuring the dev team talking about the design and concept of the game, as you're diving into a world set decades after the last title. We see many of the improvements they've made over the monsters in this game, as well as some of the improvements they've given you as the player to take them on and survive without being ripped to shreds. Enjoy the trailer below as the team are planning to release it sometime in 2024 for PC via the Epic Games Store and Steam, as well as for Xbox and PlayStation.

"It's 2091 70 years after the events in Killing Floor 2, and megacorp Horzine has produced the ultimate army: an obedient horde of bio-engineered monstrosities called Zeds. Now, the only thing standing between these infernal creations and the future of humanity is the rebel rogue group known as Nightfall. This intense first-person shooter puts players in the role of a Nightfall specialist, joining forces with up to five teammates as they battle through a war-ravaged, dystopian future, surviving unrelenting waves of Zeds, unlocking new skills, and building the ultimate arsenal.

"As a lifelong horror fan, it's been an honor to lead our passionate development team as we create Killing Floor 3," said Bryan Wynia, Studio Creative Director at Tripwire Interactive. "We're extremely excited for fans to finally experience the world we've been building."

"It's hard to believe that Killing Floor is almost 15 years old now," said Alan Wilson, Co-Founder and CEO at Tripwire Interactive. "We've provided free support to the player base all that time, through two incarnations, so now we're beyond excited to start showing you what mayhem the next iteration of the franchise will bring you!"

