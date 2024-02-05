Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Kind Words 2, Popcannibal

Kind Words 2 Releases Free Steam Next Fest Demo

Popcannibal has a new demo out for their new cozy game Kind Words 2, which you can play until February 12 as part of Steam Next Fest.

Article Summary Try Kind Words 2 free Steam Next Fest demo until Feb 12, exploring kindness in a cozy, lofi setting.

Experience interaction simulation with a lofi beat soundtrack; words have power and meaning.

Engage with real people anonymously in a supportive community, share dreams, and be kind.

Enjoy features like throwing paper airplanes, dressing up for poetry, and swapping recommendations.

Indie game developer and publisher Popcannibal has released a free demo for Kind Words 2, which you can play during Steam Next Fest. This is an interesting kind of game as the focus centers around the way we use words in our daily lives, and how to use kindness in a way that helps the world as opposed to tearing it down. You're getting a mix of interaction simulation meshed with a lofi beat soundtrack to present a world where words actually do matter and aren't just filler you use to fill the void of silence. We have a trailer for yuou to check out above as the demo is available right now on the game's Steam page until February 12. No word yet on when the team are aiming to release the sequel.

Kind Words 2

A game about being kind to real people. Send encouraging letters from your cozy room, wander outside and say hi to your neighbors, swap recommendations, dress up for the poetry slam and add your dreams to a sky full of wishes. Join a community of real people with their hearts on their sleeves. Step outside and explore a new lofi city. This slice of the game lets players check out new areas and discover new ways to be kind to real people. Throw paper airplanes in the neighborhood outside your home. Find your next fit at the clothes shop and customize your avatar. Too many Next Fest demos to check out? Drop by the vintage store and swap recommendations for demos, games, movies, hobbies, or whatever makes your heart sing!

Real people. No bots. Totally anonymous. No user ids or personal info collected or allowed. Good vibes.

An original soundtrack by Slay the Spire and Kind Words 1 composer Clark Aboud.

All your Kind Words 1 letters, stickers, and rooms are back with a new coat of paint!

