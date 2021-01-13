King Arthur: Knight's Tale Hits Early Access In Late January

NeocoreGames will finally be bringing their upcoming game King Arthur: Knight's Tale to Steam's Early Access on January 26th. The game has been teased for a little bit and the team revealed they're not quite ready for a release of the full game, so they're doing an Early Access version for people to try out as they iron out some of the wrinkles in the game. The news comes with a new trailer we have for you below to check out what the game will kind of be like when you jump in to play it. No word yet on what the Early Access version is going to cost you yet, but we're guessing they'll just charge whatever the full price of the game might be.

You are Sir Mordred, the nemesis of King Arthur, the former black knight of the grim tales. You killed King Arthur, but with his dying breath, he struck you down. You both died – and yet, you both live. The Lady of the Lake, the ruler of the mystical island of Avalon brought you back to end a true nightmare. She wants you to go on a knightly quest. She wants you to finish what you have begun. Kill King Arthur – or whatever he has become after she took his dying vessel to Avalon. King Arthur: Knight's Tale is a Role-playing Tactical Game – a unique hybrid between turn-based tactical games (like X-Com) and traditional, character-centric RPGs. Knight's Tale is a modern retelling of a classic Arthurian mythology story filtered through the dark fantasy tropes, a twist on the traditional tales of chivalry. The story campaign puts a huge emphasis on moral choices, which have significant consequences in a rogue-lite structure, adding extra tension to the tactical and management decisions.