King Of Fighters XV Now Has An Official Release Date

During Opening Night Live at Gamescom 2021, SNK revealed the official release date for King Of Fighters XV, set for early 2022. We now know that the game is slated to be released on February 22nd, 2022, for PC on the Epic Games Store as well as both current and next-gen versions of PlayStation and Xbox. You can check out the latest trailer and information on the game below.

King Of Fighters XV features 39 characters including classic popular characters, resurrected fan favorites, and those crucial to the unfolding events. This is the first time the heroes from each saga have come together making this an unmissable moment in the King Of Fighters storyline. The latest installment in the King Of Fighters saga continues from the previous title's Story Mode. Heroes from the Orochi , NESTS, and Ash Sagas have all joined King Of Fighters XV, and this time, the story is coming to an explosive climax.

King Of Fighters XV features the classic 3v3 team battle system, as well as a number of new features, such as SHATTER STRIKE, a new mechanic that enables players to counter enemy attacks. Additionally, players will experience an improved MAX Mode, as well as MAX Mode (Quick), with a rush function that will allow for combos to be carried out by rapidly pressing attack buttons. All these features, including some revamped and vibrant special moves, will ensure some explosive fights and exciting gameplay for new and veteran players alike.

King Of Fighters XV will support 1-2 players local as well as 2-8 players online play. The game features a wide variety of online modes, including Ranked Match, Casual Match, Room Match, and Online Training. There's also a new Draft Vs mode, which pits you against an opponent as you try to nab your favorite character before they can. Rollback netcode has been adopted for the best online experience. The gallery features will include not only character voices and King Of Fighters XV in-game cinematics, but also a special animated short, directed by world-renowned artist Masami Obari. Additionally, the new DJ Station features over 300 popular songs from the entire King Of Fighters series. Players will even be able to customize their fights to have their favorite tracks playing in the background.