King Of Seas Receives The New Monsters Update

Team17 and 3DClouds have added a new update into King Of Seas as players can now fight off giant creatures with the Monsters Update. As you might suspect, they have added in a ton of new baddies for you to go find out in the water, many of the legends of the sea that are probably going to crush your ship to bits. However, it comes with some cool updates that will help you wrangle them ion and overcome the odds. You can check out the full list of additions to this update below.

The Monsters Update introduces several new quests in game which once triggered will summon mythical sea creatures including a Basilisk, Abyssal Fish, Cursed Golem, and Kraken for players to fight and loot. The update also includes guardian sharks and crabs that defend treasure and shipwrecks; friendly encounters with whales and killer whales out in the open ocean; modified requirements for some questlines making them easier to complete; mouse support on PC so players can navigate the menus, shoot cannons, and move the camera with a mouse; and big quality of life improvements to make the King of Seas experience better than ever. Added sea monsters quest line: Several New quests to summon and fight mythical sea creatures in Tortuga. Reach the location to start your Journey. Both for low level pirates and lvl 60 ones!

Added legendary monster set: You can now collect new legendary equipment from the Sea Monsters

4 New Unique monsters to fight and loot! – Added boss fight: Basilisk

– Added boss fight: Abyssal Fish

– Added boss fight: Cursed Golem

– Added boss fight: Kraken

Added guardian sharks near rare wreckships: Rare wreck ships are now protected by some ferocious sharks! Beware!

Added guardian crabs near rare buried treasures: Crabs defend the buried treasures on the seaside! (Be careful they throw rocks!)

Added aesthetic encounters: The sea was a little too empty so we have added several new friendly encounters like whales, killer whales, fantastic creatures and more!

Modified the quest Rich Carpenter: We have lowered the requirements of "Rich Carpenter quest". Less gold is needed to complete it. Less farming for everyone!

Readjusted King Of Seas Exp Requirements: We have lowered the exp needed to reach level 60. You can now level up faster and reach the end game in a smoother way!

Kill those tentacles!: You can now hit the random kraken tentacle spawn to avoid them! Don't get hit anymore!

Ability Balancing: We nerfed Welcome to Hell, Deadly Wake and Haunted Ship abilities to have a better balance during ship fights

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: King Of Seas – Monsters Update Available Now! (https://youtu.be/HMkbjNz2Lo8)