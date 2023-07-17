Posted in: Games, Team17, Video Games | Tagged: King Of The Castle, Tributary Games

King Of The Castle Launches New Democracy Manifest Update

Those of you enjoying King Of The Castle have a new update from Team17, as Democracy Manifest has a few new options to explore.

Team17 and Tributary Games launched a new update for King Of The Castle last week as players can experience the all-new Democracy Manifest update. The game has been doing well since it launched back in March, but this update will give players a few new options when it comes to upholding their monarchy. We have the rundown of everything you can do in the new update below.

"Democracy Manifest sees the introduction of several community-requested features, including the ability for Premium Nobles (those who have bought King of the Castle) to choose the region they join; new schemes will be available, including a loyalist scheme available to winning regions to select; new Noble shields have also been added, alongside new Twitch drops, and a rework of the game's user interface to enhance its readability."

Cooperative online multiplayer: Work together with friends or strangers via Twitch or any device with a web browser to steer the fate of your kingdom, tackle unique challenges, and play a key part in its downfall or prosperity

Write your story: Play through hundreds of unique medieval fantasy stories, each with its own characters, choices, and far-reaching consequences.

Give peace a chance… or not: As a Monarch, balance the competing demands of your Nobles while keeping an eye out for brewing political unrest or revolts.

Democracy Manifest: Bribe, persuade, or intimidate your way through difficult votes, or alter the law entirely to give yourself extra sway in the polls.

Customize your kingdom: Ensure your legacy upon the land by choosing your name, pronouns, appearance, and even your family crest.

Party Game mode: Gather a small party of 3-24 people and play together with friends! Only King of the Castle game hosts need to own a copy of the game; all others can join for free from their mobile device or a web browser using a unique access code.

