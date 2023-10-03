Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: EQ Studios, Scene Investigators

Detective Game Scene Investigators Receives Release Date

Want to become a great detective? The game Scene Investigators is coming to PC vis Steam, set to launch later this month.

Indie game developer and publisher EQ Studios revealed an official release date for their new detective game, Scene Investigators. The game will have you playing detectives exploring different crime scenes, as you try to piece together what took place based on the evidence in front of you. The team revealed the game will officially be released on OC via Steam when it drops on October 24. Until then, we have more info and the trailer for you here.

"Scene Investigators is a deductive reasoning game that leans heavily on keen observation, filling in the missing gaps, looking for motives when they aren't there, and coming up with several plausible assumptions to progress through the investigation. It's a different type of murder investigation game from the same developers who created The Painscreek Killings; it is less about the story and more about deduction."

"True Crime " Detective Experience – Players must observe each scene carefully and analyze everything. They will take note of anything that stands out and write down suspicions as they navigate through the crime scenes . There are no hints or hand-holding, so they must use logic and intuition to solve each case.

– Players must observe each carefully and analyze everything. They will take note of anything that stands out and write down suspicions as they navigate through the . There are no hints or hand-holding, so they must use logic and intuition to solve each case. Immersive Murder Mystery Puzzles – Piece everything together, not only to understand what happened but also the connection between the perpetrators and their victims. The only tools are keen perception, mental sharpness, and real-life wisdom.

– Piece everything together, not only to understand what happened but also the connection between the perpetrators and their victims. The only tools are keen perception, mental sharpness, and real-life wisdom. 70/30 Principle: Hypothesis Testing – Players may find that some evidence is missing, limiting them from making the best conclusion. There might be 70% of the evidence in the case, but the other 30% is nowhere to be found. This is where they have to fill in the missing gaps, trust gut feelings, and make smart, calculated assumptions.

– Players may find that some evidence is missing, limiting them from making the best conclusion. There might be 70% of the evidence in the case, but the other 30% is nowhere to be found. This is where they have to fill in the missing gaps, trust gut feelings, and make smart, calculated assumptions. Uncover Narrative Through the Environment – Notice the pink lipstick on the wine glass? What about the trajectory of the bullet on the wall? How about the faint size-12 boot marks on the windowsill? These are part of the environmental clues that can help piece the story together.

– Notice the pink lipstick on the wine glass? What about the trajectory of the bullet on the wall? How about the faint size-12 boot marks on the windowsill? These are part of the environmental clues that can help piece the story together. Collaborate with Friends – While this is a single-player game, the deduction gameplay is great for streaming to fans or couch co-op gaming.

– While this is a single-player game, the deduction gameplay is great for streaming to fans or couch co-op gaming. Localized in 10 Languages – Players all over the world can experience the mystery in English, German, Japanese, Korean, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Brazilian Portuguese, French, and Spanish (Spain).

