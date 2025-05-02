Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Kingambit, Might & Mastery, pokemon

Kingambit Debuts in New Royalty-Themed Pokémon GO Event

Crown Clash, the new Pokémon GO event, introduces Kingambit to the game. Read on to see what you have to do to evolve Bisharp to Kingambit.

Article Summary Kingambit debuts in Pokémon GO's Crown Clash event; evolve Bisharp by defeating 15 Dark/Steel-types in raids.

Crown-themed costume forms for Nidoking and Nidoqueen are available, alongside a Shiny Kingambit debut.

Boost XP with 2× evolution bonuses and catch Shinies like Nidoqueen, Nidoking, Slowpoke, Combee, and Litleo.

Participate in event-themed Field Research, Collection Challenges, and PokéStop Showcases for rewards.

A new species is set to arrive in Pokémon GO's Crown Clash event, but you can't catch it. You must evolve it from a Pokémon you may already have.

Here's what's happening for the Crown Clash event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Saturday, May 10, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, May 18, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Saturday, May 10, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, May 18, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time New Pokémon: We have quite a few new catches to chase here. Kingambit will debut in Pokémon GO. You can evolve Bisharp into Kingambit after you defeat 15 Dark-type or Steel-type Pokémon in Raid Battles with Bisharp as your buddy. You do not have to defeat these Pokémon with Bisharp. Since Pawniard can be hatched or caught as a Shiny Pokémon, that means that Shiny Kingambit debuts along with the regular form. Nidoking and Nidoqueen both get new costume forms, wearing crowns. Appropriate indeed.

We have quite a few new catches to chase here. Shiny release: Kingambit.

Kingambit. Wild Spawns: Slowpoke, Slakoth, Piplup, Combee, Snivy, and Litleo. All can be Shiny. Pawniard will be a rare spawn, and can also be Shiny.

Slowpoke, Slakoth, Piplup, Combee, Snivy, and Litleo. All can be Shiny. Pawniard will be a rare spawn, and can also be Shiny. Event bonuses: 2× XP for evolving Pokémon. Increased chance to encounter Shiny Nidoqueen wearing a crown, Shiny Nidoking wearing a crown, Shiny Slowpoke, Shiny Combee, and Shiny Litleo. Catching Slowpoke may award a King's Rock. Event-themed Field Research tasks will be available. Complete Field Research tasks to earn encounters with event-themed Pokémon. An event-themed Collection Challenge is coming! Complete the catch- and Evolution-focused Collection Challenge to receive XP, Stardust, and an encounter with Pawniard. Additionally, Trainers Level 31 and up will receive one guaranteed Candy XL for evolving Pokémon after completing the Collection Challenge. PokéStop Showcases featuring event-themed species. If you are still missing Pawniard or other Pokémon, try using the recently released Pokémon Alert feature, which enables Trainers to track a Pokémon.* When a tracked Pokémon is nearby, Trainers with Pokémon Alert will receive a notification.

Raids: One-Star Raids: Sneasel, Klink, and Pawniard. All can be Shiny. Three-Star Raids: Nidoqueen wearing a crown, Nidoking wearing a crown. Both can be Shiny.



Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!