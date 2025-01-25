Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Plaion, Video Games | Tagged:

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Reveals Post-Launch Content

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II is on the way in two weeks, but before that, the team revealed what they have planned post-launch

Developer Warhorse Studios and publisher Plaion have confirmed the post-launch content coming to Kingdom Come: Deliverance II. The team presented a new video and some notes of what they look to do with the title after it comes out on February 4, as they got four seasons' worth of updates on the way. We have all that here for you to check out.

Post Launch Roadmap

Spring: Enjoy a selection of updates, free for everyone, introducing a Barbers feature to customize your look, a Hardcore Mode for those seeking a greater challenge, and Horse Racing, where you can hone your mounted skills and uncover hidden surprises.

Enjoy a selection of updates, free for everyone, introducing a Barbers feature to customize your look, a Hardcore Mode for those seeking a greater challenge, and Horse Racing, where you can hone your mounted skills and uncover hidden surprises. Summer: Brushes with Death – Embark on a thrilling quest as Henry aids an enigmatic artist with a shadowy past. Journey across the lands of Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, facing perilous encounters and unraveling a web of dangerous schemes.

Brushes with Death – Embark on a thrilling quest as Henry aids an enigmatic artist with a shadowy past. Journey across the lands of Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, facing perilous encounters and unraveling a web of dangerous schemes. Autumn: Legacy of the Forge – Dive into Henry's roots by exploring the legacy of Martin, his adoptive father. Work to restore a once-renowned forge and prove your skills in the art of blacksmithing as you uncover forgotten tales of the past.

Legacy of the Forge – Dive into Henry's roots by exploring the legacy of Martin, his adoptive father. Work to restore a once-renowned forge and prove your skills in the art of blacksmithing as you uncover forgotten tales of the past. Winter: Mysteria Ecclesia – Enter the Sedlec Monastery, where intrigue runs deep. Tasked with a covert mission, Henry must navigate the complex dynamics of the region, discovering hidden truths and navigating a maze of conflicting interests.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II is a true sequel to its predecessor but developed and written in such a way that it is perfect for newcomers and longtime fans alike. Diving back into the heart-pounding world of 15th Century Bohemia (Central Europe), Kingdom Come: Deliverance II picks up where its predecessor left off, thrusting players into the shoes of Henry, the steadfast son of a blacksmith, embroiled in a tumultuous tale of vengeance, betrayal and self-discovery. In this gripping sequel, players will traverse a meticulously crafted medieval landscape, from the humble confines of a blacksmith's forge to the grandeur of royal courts, all while navigating the treacherous currents of a kingdom torn apart by civil war.

