Kingdom Eighties Confirms Console Release With New Trailer Raw Fury released a new trailer this past week for Kingdom Eighties, confirming the game's console release.

Raw Fury and their development studio Fury Studios confirmed for fans that their game Kingdom Eighties will be released for consoles as well as PC. The word came down during The MIX Direct Spring event, as well as during GDC 2023, where the team debuted the latest trailer, which you can watch down at the bottom, showing off how the game will play on consoles. Which to be clear, it will be coming out on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and the Nintendo Switch. Enjoy the video while we wait for a proper release date.

"Kingdom Eighties is a love letter to the nostalgic days of summer camps, riding bikes, and sitting around in your pajamas on a Saturday morning in front of the TV. You play as the Leader, a young camp counselor who must protect the town from the relentless attacks of the mysterious Greed. The neighborhood kids will be at your side, and you'll also find some new friends along the way: The Champ, the Tinkerer, and the Wiz will lend you their skills and support in battle."

A Kingdom Game for All: Kingdom Eighties adds a new storytelling approach that builds on the series' well-known mechanics. Recruit neighborhood kids, assign them roles as builders or soldiers, and expand your territory while uncovering the secrets of your family lineage, the Greed, and the Crown of Creation.

Stronger Together: You don't have to ride alone in this story of four unlikely heroes and their friendship. The Champ, the Tinkerer, and the Wiz will join your band and offer a variety of strategies to discover with their unique abilities.

Hit the Streets in Style: Travel to new locations never before seen in a Kingdom game, crafted with the series' distinctive pixel-art magic. Find fresh wheels at the skateboard park, visit the shops on Main Street, and free the New Lands Mall from the Greed.