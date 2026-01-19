Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Ultimate Games, Video Games | Tagged: Kingdom Loop, RootGame

Kingdom Loop Has Been Announced For PC & Consoles

Gather your heroes and go off on a quest for The Grail in Kingdom Loop, which has been announced today for both PC and consoles

Article Summary Kingdom Loop is a new strategic roguelike game coming soon to PC and consoles from RootGame and Ultimate Games.

Lead unique heroes on a perilous quest for the Grail in a medieval world where humans battle the undead.

Features include deckbuilding, kingdom management, and evolving turn-based combat with deep tactical choices.

Over 200 tiles, high replayability, and extensive strategy ensure every Kingdom Loop run feels fresh and challenging.

Indie game developer RootGame and publisher Ultimate Games have revealed their latest game, Kingdom Loop, which will be coming to PC and consoles. If you haven't seen this one yet, this is a strategic roguelike set in a 3D world with an isometric camera setup, where you will lead your heroes on a quest for The Grail. You'll work with a few different mechanics, including deckbuilding, kingdom management, and evolving turn-based combat to fulfill that quest, as the game draws inspiration from the cult hit Loop Hero, as well as turn-based strategy games and JRPGs. The game has no formal launch date as we speak, but you can check out the latest trailer and info here while we wait for more info.

Kingdom Loop

In Kingdom Loop, players guide a hero on a quest for the Grail in a medieval fantasy world where humans and the undead are at war. Each faction has its own traits, and all 8 heroes have unique abilities that change how the game plays. Players guide a hero around an endless loop that circles the Grail Temple. The land has over 200 tiles, each with unique effects that players place using cards. After each loop, enemies get stronger, so players must adapt or risk defeat. Losing can teach valuable lessons for the next attempt.

Kingdom Loop's turn-based combat relies on dynamic mechanics, where players make important choices about unit selection, positioning, and targets. The game also offers deep systems for managing resources, recruiting different units, and building structures. Kingdom Loop stands out for its high strategic depth. Strong gameplay variety, combined with significant randomness, allows extensive experimentation with card decks, factions, and synergy creation. As a result, the game offers not only high replayability but also a wide range of viable tactical approaches.

