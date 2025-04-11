Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Blue Orange, Kingdomino, Meeple Corp

Kingdomino Will Be Released As a Steam Game In 2025

Anyone who has played the tabletop game Kingdomino will be happy to know the game will be getting a digital version this year

Article Summary Kingdomino goes digital on Steam in 2025 by Meeple Corp and Blue Orange.

Enjoy authentic gameplay with original rules and artwork from the 2017 Game of the Year.

Compete in cross-platform multiplayer with online, AI, and friends' modes.

Expand creativity with customizable gameplay, immersive art, and active community.

Indie game developer and publisher Meeple Corp has teamed with Blue Orange to release a digital version of the tabletop game Kingdomino for Steam. The PC version takes the mechanics from the board game and has made them into a 3D title where players take turns doing the best they can to make a kingdom grow and thrive. We have more info and the trailer here, as the game will be out sometime before year's end.

Kingdomino

Build your kingdom one domino at a time in this digital adaptation of the 2017 Spiel des Jahres (Game of the Year) winner. Expand your realm by strategically placing terrain tiles and carefully matching forests, lakes, fields, and bogland to maximize your score. Experience the perfect blend of accessible strategy and engaging gameplay that's quick to learn but offers deep tactical decisions in every 15-minute session. Place dominoes, strategically match terrains and build your Kingdom. The accessible yet deeply strategic gameplay centers on collecting crowns to maximize your score in quick 15-minute sessions, perfect for both casual and competitive players. The PC version features multiple game modes, including single-player against AI opponents, online with friends, and cross-platform multiplayer, which allows Steam users to compete with mobile players, expanding the Kingdomino community.

Complete Authentic Kingdomino Experience: Enjoy the genuine Kingdomino board game by Bruno Cathala and Blue Orange with all original rules and artwork.

Enjoy the genuine Kingdomino board game by Bruno Cathala and Blue Orange with all original rules and artwork. Multiple Game Modes: Challenge AI opponents, join online multiplayer matches, or play online with friends.

Challenge AI opponents, join online multiplayer matches, or play online with friends. Cross-Platform Multiplayer: Compete with players across PC and mobile.

Compete with players across PC and mobile. Creative Mode: Creativity has no bounds, create and show off your kingdom in your own personal way!

Creativity has no bounds, create and show off your kingdom in your own personal way! Customizable Gameplay: Multiple kingdom sizes and game variations keep gameplay fresh.

Multiple kingdom sizes and game variations keep gameplay fresh. Immersive Art Style: Beautiful hand-crafted visuals with dynamic animations bring your kingdom to life.

Beautiful hand-crafted visuals with dynamic animations bring your kingdom to life. Community Integration: Steam achievements, leaderboards, and an active official Discord community bring Kingdomino fans together.

