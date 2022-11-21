Kingshunt Receives New Mode In First Official Content Drop

A-List Games and Vaki Games have revealed a new content drop coming to Kingshunt, which will add a few new items to the game. The team revealed the content drop during a developer livestream on Twitch that they will be adding a new "Guardian Assault" game mode, a double XP event, giveaways, and more. Event-wise, from November 25th-27th, all matches will grant free double shards, which can be used to buy a number of different items, playable characters, and more. What's more, from December 6th-20th, the game will team with HP Omen to give away 10,000 game keys, each containing 6,000 Shards and the exclusive Prophecy Jatult Skin that was created specifically for this event.

"Kingshunt is a third-person tactical arena brawler set in a dark fantasy world. Form a team of five, choose your hero and take the fight to the enemy in this competitive online multiplayer game. Summon powerful minions and towers to combat the enemy team. The first of its kind in the MOBA genre, every player has agency with the ability to deploy fierce minions and place formidable towers. This adds a whole new level of strategy to the category unseen before."

"Conquest is a 5 vs 5 PvP game mode where two teams fight for control of the battlefield by taking objectives and eliminating enemy players. There are three control points: one in the center and two at the sides. The first team to eliminate the enemy team's players is victorious. Both teams' objective is to reach 1500 points so the enemy team goes to Faltering and can't respawn. Tickets are earned by holding objectives, eliminating enemy minions and players, and destroying enemy lane structures. Choose from more than a dozen powerful and unique Heroes. These dark fantasy-themed characters can fit any playstyle with, skill-based ranged casters, brutal melee weapon-wielding tanks or specialized support classes that can heal and buff their team. Customize all of them with powerful Runes that unlock unique playstyles."