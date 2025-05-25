Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Kity Builder, Parabellum Games

Kity Builder Announces Release Date With Steam Next Fest Demo

You'll have a chance to play a demo of Kity Builder during Steam Next Fest, ahead of the game's official release later that month

Article Summary Kity Builder demo launches during Steam Next Fest from June 9-16, letting players try before release.

Full Kity Builder game officially releases on Steam later in June from publisher Parabellum Games.

Create cat-filled cities on diverse islands, build, explore, and meet quirky feline characters.

No timers or resources—enjoy a playful city-building sandbox packed with endless cat puns.

Indie game publisher Parabellum Games recently revealed that the game Kity Builder will be getting a Steam Next Fest demo shortly before the game's official release date. This is a collaborative effort between multiple solo developers (Sambero, irx99, YerayToledano, and Juan Hust), as you take on the role of a feline construction worker who goes to various points on an island filled with cats to make peaceful island playgrounds and more for them to live and enjoy themselves. No two locations are alike, and different cats and areas have different needs.

The game will have a free demo available for Steam Next Fest, running from June 9-16, offering a good look at what you'll experience. But shortly after that, the full version will be released, as it arrives on Steam on June 17. Until then, enjoy the tailer here and info below.

Kity Builder

Kity Builder is a playful city-building sandbox about building settlements and cities for cats! Create beautiful settlements on different-sized and themed islands and watch as 'kitizens' move in and make themselves at home. Buildings double as toys to help you further explore the island. Climb, jump, and fling yourself through the air on a quest to discover every hidden nook and cranny. Collect blue(paw)prints and unlock new things to build. And don't worry, you're not alone – you'll have help from Mayor Mewyor, alongside a cast of strange, loveable kitties! Without time limits, resources or even money, Kity Builder is all about the pure fun of creating. Move at your own pace and watch your city grow!

Build a city for kitties in an adorable island sandbox!

Climb, bounce, and leap to new heights as you explore the island!

Meet a zany cast of cat-characters!

Create to your heart's content without timers or restrictions!

Cat puns! Endless, endless cat puns!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!