Pokémon TCG Japan's Shiny Treasure Ex: Shiny Tinkatink Line

The Tinkatink, Tinkatuff, and Tinkaton Shinies from Pokémon TCG Japan's Shiny Treasure ex show that even some new species have bad Shinies.

Article Summary Japan's Pokémon TCG unveils Shiny Treasure ex with new Shinies.

High-class set features reprints and Secret Rare new cards.

Shiny Paldean species debut in Scarlet & Violet - Paldean Fates.

Minimal Shiny differences noted in Tinkatink line's new cards.

At the end of every calendar year, the Pokémon TCG Japan releases what is called a "high class" set. These sets are characterized by featuring mostly reprinted cards in the main numbered section of the set, allowing those who may have missed important cards from previous sets that year to catch up. These sets are also known for featuring a large number of Secret Rares, which are generally all-new cards. These high-class sets are usually the most anticipated sets of the year for fans of the Japanese Pokémon TCG. English fans often key in as well, because these are sometimes the source material for our "special" expansions. In other cases, they are integrated into main expansions or sometimes never released in English. Examples in the past are GX Ultra Shiny, which was adapted into Hidden Fates, Tag Team GX All-Stars, which was never adapted, Shiny Star V, which was adapted into Shining Fates, VMAX Climax, which was adapted into the Trainer Gallery subsets in main-line Sword & Shield-era sets, and VSTAR Universe which was adapted into Crown Zenith. Now, the Pokémon TCG Japan has revealed its next high-class set: Shiny Treasure ex. This expansion will be like GX Ultra Shiny and Shiny Star V, in that its expansive Secret Rare section will focus on Shiny Pokémon. Like those previous sets, it will feature "Baby" Shinies (a popular fan phrase for non-Full Art Shiny cards) and Full Art ex Shinies. It has already been confirmed that the English-language Pokémon TCG will adapt this high-class Japanese set into an early 2024 special expansion titled Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates. Today, let's take a look at some of the newly revealed Shiny Pokémon from Shiny Treasure ex.

One of the main features of Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates is the first-ever appearance of Shiny Paldean species in the Pokémon TCG. Those who don't play the main series video games are likely seeing these Shiny forms for the first time, as most of these have yet to be released in Pokémon GO. Here, the Tinkatink line shows that even some newer species still have minimal Shiny differences. The main difference is in Tinkatink, Tinkatuff, and Tinkaton's club and gem, but those who look closely will note a very, very slightly warmer color palette between the standard version of this Pokémon and the Shiny version pictured on these cards.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of Scarlet & Violet cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.

